Solomon Islands will have to consult Canberra before making new security or infrastructure deals under new pact.

Solomon Islands and Australia have signed a sweeping treaty affirming that the small Pacific country will allow no foreign military bases on its territory.

The deal, signed on Wednesday, is seen as a blow to the regional ambitions of China, which had been moving closer to the Solomon Islands for years.

“Solomon Islands has been for a number of years a source of uncertainty and doubt in the region. Those days are gone,” Prime Minister Matthew Wale told journalists alongside his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

The treaty establishes Australia as the island nation’s “primary security partner” and will see Canberra provide 740 million Australian dollars ($490m) over the next 10 years to fund free education and other programmes in Solomon Islands. Solomon Islands has a gross domestic product (GDP) of $1.75bn, according to the World Bank.

In exchange, Solomon Islands will allow no foreign military or security bases on its soil, and the country’s “sensitive” infrastructure will “remain free from militarisation, foreign interference and unauthorised access”.

That includes ports, airports, energy and telecommunications, as well as road and bridge construction – areas China has dominated in the islands through its Belt and Road Initiative. The deal will not apply retroactively.

Solomon Islands will also have to consult Australia before making deals involving its critical infrastructure or security cooperation unless it is with members of the Pacific Islands Forum regional bloc, Albanese said.

China relationship changing

Since being elected in May, Wale has upended Solomon Islands’ diplomatic moves towards China and realigned with Australia and the United States.

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Asked about reports he had ended a secretive security pact with Beijing, Wale told journalists that discussions with China were “ongoing”.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not confirm whether the deal had been scrapped, but warned that the new agreement with Australia “should not target any third party”.

This is the latest in a string of similar deals Australia has struck with Pacific states, including Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Fiji.