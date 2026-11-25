Palestinian families in Gaza wait for loved ones who remain in Israeli prisons despite completing their sentences.

Gaza City, Gaza Strip – Fadi Zughra’s four children were excited in February when they heard that he’d finally been released from Israeli prison.

He’d been incarcerated since 2016 and completed an 8.5-year sentence in early 2025, but stayed locked up.

So when friends called up to say that Fadi, 43, was at southern Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, his children rushed to get ready to go and greet him.

But his wife, Shmou, hesitated and insisted that they had to verify with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) that he had actually been released.

She was right to double-check. Fadi was still in prison.

“I was shocked, and the girls were very upset. One of my daughters even fainted,” she said.

Fadi is among 48 prisoners from Gaza who remain in Israeli custody after completing their sentences, according to the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs. Their continued detention raises questions about the legal grounds for holding them after their prison terms have expired.

Palestinian prisoners’ organisations say Israel has used its Unlawful Combatants Law to continue detaining Palestinians from Gaza.

Passed in 2002, the law allows the detention of people classified as “unlawful combatants” without a criminal conviction, subject to detention orders and judicial review.

Fadi was arrested on August 15, 2016, while fishing at sea, detained alongside other fishermen. He had worked as a fisherman since childhood.

“The first thing we heard was that he had been killed,” Shmou said. “After about three days, the Red Cross told us he was in prison.”

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Fadi had been accused of smuggling and sabotage – allegations Shmou rejected, insisting that he was simply a fisherman trying to earn a living.

Sentences served, but no freedom

For Hanan Harara, the wife of another prisoner, Hisham Harara, the wait has also been marked by repeated hopes of reunion. Whenever news spreads of a prisoner release, she searches the lists for her husband’s name.

On one occasion, after hearing that a group of prisoners had arrived at Gaza’s European Hospital, Hanan and her children rushed there from Deir el-Balah, where they had been displaced. But he did not come home.

Her children have grown tired of the repeated disappointment.

“They tell me, ‘Mum, you keep checking the lists. We don’t want to look at them any more,’” Hanan said. “But I still check. I keep hoping that perhaps this time he will be among those released.”

Hisham completed a nine-year sentence in December 2024, but remains in Israeli custody. His wife said the family had counted down the days while displaced in southern Gaza, as a result of Israel’s ongoing genocidal war.

“But that date [of his release] passed, and we are still waiting,” Hanan said.

Hisham was arrested in December 2015, while travelling through the Beit Hanoon crossing (called Erez in Israel) between Israel and Gaza to reach Jenin in the occupied West Bank, where he worked. He operated heavy machinery and bulldozers, and had previously worked clearing rubble and demolishing buildings damaged during Israel’s 2014 war on Gaza.

Hanan said the allegations against him were related to tunnels, despite his work involving rubble removal and demolition above ground.

These cases come amid a wider rise in the number of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons and detention facilities.

B’Tselem has reported that the Israel Prison Service held 9,187 Palestinians on security grounds at the end of June 2026, including 1,554 from Gaza.

Palestinian prisoners’ institutions reported in October that more than 9,400 Palestinians were in Israeli custody, including 1,419 detainees from Gaza classified by Israel as “unlawful combatants”.

Conditions for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons have deteriorated since the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, and the start of Israel’s war on Gaza on the same date.

The United Nations and human rights organisations have documented widespread torture, including beatings, starvation, and rape. The UN Human Rights Office said in September that it had verified the deaths of at least 92 Palestinians in Israeli custody since October 2023.

Children growing up without their fathers

For the families, the separation has become even harder since Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza began.

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Shmou and her children – Almasa and Shahd, both 16, Lana, 14, and Sakher, 11 – used to visit Fadi roughly every two months. Their last visit was about six weeks before the war. Since then, she said, they have not had any news about him.

Sakher was around seven months old when his father was arrested, but grew attached to his father during the prison visits.

“When Sakher visited Fadi, he would tell him, ‘Dad, I want to do this’ and ‘Dad, I want to do that.’ His psychological state has been very difficult,” Shmou said.

Hanan has raised her seven children without Hisham. Their youngest daughter, Eileen, was a baby when he was arrested. She is now 12. Her eldest son, Amjad, was 18 at the time and is now 28.

“When Hisham was detained, I became both a mother and a father,” Hanan said.

No communication

Both women have also struggled to learn what their husbands know about the war and whether they are receiving information about their families.

Shmou said former prisoners sometimes pass messages from Fadi, telling her that he is alive and wants to know whether she and the children are safe.

But she worries about reports that detainees are sometimes given false information about the deaths of relatives.

“The Israelis tell him that his family has been killed, or that one of his children has been killed,” she said. “They play with his mental state and his nerves.”

The ICRC has said it has been unable to visit Palestinian detainees in Israeli detention facilities since Israel’s war on Gaza started, limiting its ability to monitor their conditions directly.

During the war, Shmou and her children were displaced from western Gaza City, moving between Khan Younis and Rafah in search of safety.

With Fadi still in prison, she had to shoulder the responsibility of raising their four children and managing daily life alone.

Her brother, Mohammad, became her main source of support, helping her care for the children and deal with the challenges of displacement. But he was killed during the war, about a year and a half ago.

“He was always with me,” Shmou said. “He would stay at my home and take care of things for me.”

Hanan, meanwhile, also had to raise her seven children alone through the war and repeated displacement.

The war added to the responsibilities both women had already been carrying alone. They had to care for their children and find shelter as they were displaced, while not knowing about their husbands’ fate.

Years after their arrests, both women are still calling for their release and waiting for them to return home.

Hanan said the family wants Hisham to know they are still there, waiting for him. “We want him to be reassured that we are OK,” she said. “We want him to know that we are still here.”

Shmou’s wish is for Fadi to return before more of his children’s lives pass without him.

“I want him to be released,” she said. “His daughters have grown up, and his son has grown up too. He is losing his youth.”