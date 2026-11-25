The escalation comes after the Yemeni rebel group threatened to attack the kingdom’s Red Sea ports if Saudi forces bombed port city.

Saudi Arabia says its air defences have intercepted several drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, a day after the Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government carried out an air strike on the rebel-held port city of Hodeidah.

The coalition’s spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said that Saudi air defence systems destroyed four drones in Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia’s east on Wednesday morning, adding that fragments fell due to the interception, with no casualties reported in the initial assessment.

Al-Maliki said earlier that three drones were also shot down in the Eastern province.

The interceptions came after the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognised government, said it had struck Yemen’s Hodeidah.

The Houthi armed group earlier threatened to retaliate against the kingdom’s Red Sea ports, including Jeddah in the event of an attack.

In a statement issued by Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree, the Iran-aligned rebel group urged employees and workers at the ports, as well as people nearby, to evacuate immediately and called on shipping companies to withdraw their vessels.

The attacks are the latest further escalation in the confrontation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with attacks increasingly targeting strategic infrastructure on both sides.

On Tuesday, a Houthi drone struck the tallest tower in Riyadh, injuring at least 11 people, according to Saudi authorities.

Qatar and Pakistan, which have been mediating efforts to end the wider war in the region between Iran and the United States, both “strongly” condemned the attack on the tower, which houses the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

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The building had already been attacked last Thursday and is one of several high-profile targets hit since fighting with the Iran-backed Yemeni group reignited in July.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis promised a firm response to the attack.

Saudi attack on Hodeidah

The Saudi-led coalition targeted operational capabilities at Hodeidah and destroyed several targets in the Yemeni governorates of Saada and Amran, al-Maliki said.

Hodeidah, on Yemen’s Red Sea coast, is the main port through which food and other essential supplies enter Houthi-controlled northern Yemen.

It has long served as a key entry point for humanitarian aid and commercial imports, making it a lifeline for millions of Yemenis in a country heavily dependent on imported food.

Renewed fighting between the two sides has intensified since the Houthis announced a blockade on Saudi ports in July. In September, the Iran-aligned group launched a lightning offensive, seizing territory from Yemeni government forces near the Bab al-Mandeb strait, a strategic shipping chokepoint at the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

Yemeni government forces launched a counteroffensive last month, reclaiming some territory as fighting continues to rage on several fronts.

The Houthis have also stepped up strikes on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities, while Saudi Arabia has ramped up air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response.