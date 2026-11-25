Ukrainian official says attacks on Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk regions damaged a significant number of energy sites.

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Russian attacks across Ukraine have killed at least five people, wounded dozens of others and caused power outages in five regions, local authorities said.

Deputy Energy ⁠Minister Artem Nekrasov said on Wednesday that the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, ‌Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Odesa and Kharkiv were affected.

He said the situation was difficult in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk, where the attacks damaged a significant number of energy facilities essential to electricity supply.

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost ⁠external power after ⁠shelling and ⁠switched to diesel generators, he said, noting that it was the unit’s 17th ‌loss of external power this year.

“Repair and restoration work is ongoing in all affected regions. At the same time, repeated enemy attacks and constant air raid alerts are significantly complicating these operations and delaying the restoration of electricity supply,” the Ministry of Energy said in a statement relayed by the Interfax news agency.

The outages come after ⁠Russian ⁠strikes killed two people and injured three others, including a ⁠child, in Ukraine’s Black Sea region of Odesa, hitting cars and ⁠private and industrial buildings, Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram late on Tuesday.

In northern Ukraine, Russian forces struck enterprises in the Chernihiv region late on Tuesday, killing one person, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported late on Tuesday.

In eastern Ukraine, Russian forces shelled settlements in the Donetsk region seven times over the past day, killing one person in Kramatorsk, the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, said on Wednesday.

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Russian forces also attacked Kharkiv city and six settlements in the region over the past day. One person was killed and 14 others were injured in the attacks, the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said, according to Interfax.

Russian forces also attacked the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, with drones overnight, triggering a fire in a multistorey apartment building and injuring two people, the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said.

Meanwhile, in Russia, ⁠⁠a ⁠⁠Ukrainian drone attack killed one ⁠⁠person and triggered power ⁠⁠cuts in the Samara region, a ⁠⁠major ⁠⁠oil refining hub for the state oil company ‌‌Rosneft, Russian news agencies quoted Governor ⁠⁠Vyacheslav Fedorishchev as saying ⁠⁠on Wednesday.