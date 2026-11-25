Renewed fighting, rising fuel costs and shrinking incomes deepen the struggle to survive in the Houthi-controlled Red Sea port city.

Hodeidah, Yemen – Standing beside his rented motorcycle taxi near the Othman market in central Hodeidah, Ahmed Arjash starts each day early in the morning looking for passengers, hoping to earn enough to feed his family of six.

In his late 30s, Arjash also delivers small goods for merchants. By evening, he needs to have made enough money to buy flour, rice and bread, and for the day’s rent on the motorcycle. He falls short.

“Before, I would come home with enough food for my family for the day, and maybe save a little to repair the motorcycle or buy medicine if one of my children fell ill,” he told Al Jazeera. “Now, my daily earnings barely cover the fuel or the rent for the motorcycle. Sometimes I go home empty-handed, or with a small bag of food that does nothing for our hunger.”

Across Hodeidah, where the Red Sea port handles the bulk of commercial and humanitarian imports into Yemen’s Houthi-controlled northwest, families are struggling to afford basic goods as renewed fighting compounds the damage of more than a decade of war.

Fighting between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces backed by Saudi Arabia intensified in July after four years of relative calm, and the Houthis have since made significant advances in Yemen’s southern Red Sea coast region.

Hodeidah port has come under attack by the Saudi-led coalition, but continues to remain open.

‘Even bread has become a burden’

In a market in Hodeidah’s al-Salkhana neighbourhood, Umm Sami, a widow raising four children, sells small household goods and takes occasional domestic work. Rising prices have changed how she shops.

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“We buy in very small quantities. Sometimes we buy a little flour or oil that lasts just one day because we cannot afford a whole bag,” she told Al Jazeera. “Even bread has become a burden. My children ask for foods they used to eat easily before the war, and I have to stay silent or distract them by talking about something else.”

Across Houthi-controlled areas, a basket of basic foods cost about 7 percent more in September than in August, its highest price in a year, according to the Yemen Joint Monitoring Report. Food was still available in markets the monitors could reach, but families had less money to spend.

Yemen imports about 90 percent of its food, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).

In Hodeidah’s poorest neighbourhoods, families are skipping meals or going without meat, fish, milk and fruit. Families without clean water at home must buy it at high prices, and deteriorating health facilities leave many unable to afford treatment.

Public sector employees whose salaries have stopped entirely or in part, and families whose fixed incomes have been eroded by inflation, are also in need. In May, the World Bank said Yemen’s economy contracted by 1.5 percent in 2025 and projected a further 0.5 percent contraction in 2026.

A coastal city losing its livelihoods

Fishing, long a mainstay of Hodeidah’s economy, has become a losing trade for some.

“The cost of going out to sea, fishing equipment and fuel has risen a lot, while sales and people’s purchasing power in the city keep fluctuating,” said Salem, a fisherman in his 30s. “Many families no longer buy fish as they used to. Sometimes a fisherman comes back with barely enough to cover the cost of his trip, if he is lucky.”

Saleh, a construction worker paid by the day, said days can pass without anyone hiring him. “If I work one day, the wage is not enough to cover the family’s needs for several days with prices this high,” he said. “Everything has gone up: food, transport, even the simplest household needs, while income stays the same or shrinks.”

Economic analysts say transport, shipping and fuel costs pass directly to consumers, and that risks to regional shipping have raised insurance and freight costs on imports. Weak demand then shrinks the work available to day labourers.

Aid cut off as fighting spreads

Fighting earlier this year in Hodeidah governorate’s Hays and al-Khokha districts and elsewhere on the Red Sea coast has forced more families from their homes.

On October 2, the WFP said the fighting had cut off its access to about 350,000 people in parts of Taiz governorate and Hodeidah.

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The agency said it had reallocated resources from food distributions scheduled for November to sustain its emergency response, and warned of assistance gaps without new funding. Its monitoring in areas it could reach found 74 percent of households unable to meet their basic food needs.

The WFP suspended its activities in areas under the control of the Houthis in September 2025, after the group detained UN staff members.

For Arjash, the war shows in the dwindling number of passengers who can pay to ride his motorcycle.

“People here walk long distances to save on the fare, and anyone who rides my motorcycle taxi haggles over every rial because their pockets are empty,” he said.

“As you can see, I feel helpless in front of my children when they ask for something simple and I cannot provide it.”