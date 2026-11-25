Police say 26 workers are yet to be rescued from a mine that flooded when a nearby river overflowed after heavy rain.

Rescuers are searching for dozens of workers feared trapped in a flooded unauthorised mine in Indonesia’s West Java province, police and authorities said.

The open-pit gold mine in Java’s Bogor district was flooded when a nearby river overflowed after a torrential downpour on Monday, trapping the miners, police said on Wednesday.

“As of now, there were 26 people who have yet to be evacuated,” said West Java police spokesman Hendra Rochmawan in a statement.

The Jakarta Search and Rescue Office said the workers were stuck in a 100-metre (328-foot) deep mine. Access ⁠was narrow, and the terrain was slippery and dark, the agency added, giving no details of the size of the rescue operation or any progress made towards reaching the trapped miners.

“We are coordinating with all search and rescue personnel involved in the operation to monitor water conditions and assess access to the mine shaft,” Desiana Kartika Bahari, head of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office, said in ⁠a statement.

“The depth of the shaft, narrow ⁠access and limited lighting are key considerations in determining the search strategy so that personnel can operate safely.”

The mine is located in the Pongkor area of Bogor, a mountainous area 60km south of the capital Jakarta, where state miner ⁠Antam runs gold-mining operations.

Small-scale and unauthorised mining ‌has often led to accidents in resource-rich Indonesia, where mineral resources are located in remote areas in conditions difficult for authorities to regulate.

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Authorities closed ‌about ‌30 gold mine pits last week in a separate area in Bogor, news website Detik reported.