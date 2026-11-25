New survey finds that 55 percent of voters, including 80 percent of Democrats, want the Iran war brought to an end immediately.

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A new poll has found that a majority of voters in the United States want an end to the US-Israel war on Iran immediately, even if it means accepting less favourable conditions.

Overall, 55 percent of those surveyed agreed with an “end to the war now, regardless of the terms”.

That number was even higher among Democrats and independents, who agreed with the statement at a rate of 80 percent and 59 percent, respectively. About 25 percent of Republicans said the same.

A majority of Democratic voters also supported steps to pressure the administration of President Donald Trump to stop the conflict.

Fifty-three percent of party members said they would favour Congress withholding funding for military operations, and 51 percent would back an “an Iran war-funding cutoff” in upcoming budget negotiations, even if the manoeuvre risked a government shutdown.

The numbers were published on Tuesday as part of the latest Critical Issues Poll, released by the University of Maryland and the research firm Ipsos.

Shibley Telhami, the poll’s principal investigator, said he was surprised by the level of support for ending the war, regardless of the terms.

“We knew that people were strongly opposed to this war and wanted it to end,” he told Al Jazeera in a phone call. “What we were less sure of is what they would be willing to accept to achieve this.”

The survey asked 1,022 US adults about their perspectives on the war.

In one question, they were tasked with assessing with three options: whether to end the conflict immediately, escalate militarily, or continue on the current path in order to extract concessions from Iran.

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Just 21 percent of all respondents favoured the current path, and 18 percent supported escalation.

“Clearly, the public mood is to end it now, whatever it takes,” said Telhami.

Questioning the rationale for war

Voters also appear sceptical about the US government’s arguments in favour of the war, which include dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme.

The Critical Issues Poll found that only 28 percent of those surveyed believed that the war had left Iran in “worse position” to develop nuclear weapons.

While the US has long voiced concerned that Iran could pursue nuclear arms, intelligence assessments have not found evidence that Tehran has authorised such a step since abandoning its nuclear weapons programme in 2003.

The Strait of Hormuz has also emerged as a key issue, with Iran closing the waterway to commercial traffic early in the war. The Trump administration has responded with a naval blockade in the strait.

Some 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes through the maritime artery, and fuel prices have spiked as a result of the war.

About 35 percent of respondents in Tuesday’s poll said that they believe Iran is now in control of the strait, while just 12.7 percent said the US is in control.

The poll comes as the Democratic Party is debating how far it should go to end the unpopular war.

In the recent midterm elections, backlash against the war — and as well as related issues like rising fuel prices — contributed to big gains for the Democratic Party.

Trump’s Republican Party, meanwhile, suffered one of its most bruising setbacks in modern US history, losing control of both chambers of Congress.

Members of the Democratic Party’s anti-war left have pointed to the results as proof that voters want an end to the war and an end to US support for Israel.

But that position has brought them into conflict with members of the party’s more hawkish establishment wing.

While leaders such as Representative Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Chuck Schumer have both expressed support for ending the war, they have yet to commit to aggressive strategies to reach that goal.

That includes potentially cutting off funding for military operations against Iran, or using an upcoming funding battle in December to demand that the White House end the war.

“A lot of Democratic figures are dismissing the intensity of public feeling on this issue,” said Telhami. “If they don’t adapt, they will be left behind.”

He added that progressive figures such as Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Chris Van Hollen have been among those pressing for a more assertive stance.

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Van Hollen, who is challenging Schumer to lead the Democratic majority in the US Senate, has used the war to portray the party’s moderate leadership as out of step with voters.

The poll found that Democratic voters prefer Van Hollen over Schumer by a ratio of nearly three to one.