The opposition Congress party calls Israel’s war on Gaza a genocide, but its leader still wants strong ties with Israel.

New Delhi, India – For the past three years, India’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, has frequently criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for its refusal to condemn Israel’s war on Gaza, acknowledging it as a genocide.

Yet when asked about his position on Israel in an interview last week, the party’s de facto leader, Rahul Gandhi, was more nuanced. He condemned Israel’s genocidal war but added: “I support a strong relationship with Israel. We have strategic interests, including buying the best weapons for our armed forces.”

Those comments sparked a backlash from some of the Congress party’s allies, including left parties. But analysts said they reflect the depth of a strategic partnership that, while controversial, is seen as critical by both India and Israel. It’s a relationship that has grown dramatically under Modi but extends beyond his Hindu majoritarian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and is one that is likely to outlast its rule.

From weapons and surveillance to policing and hacking, India has increasingly turned to Israel as a vital partner and source of expertise, binding the two countries in ways that are hard to disentangle even if the political winds shift in either nation.

This month, an investigation by the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), a nonprofit, found that Home Minister Amit Shah had waived India’s own rules to allow the purchase of phone-hacking technology from Israel.

Indians have been here before. In 2019, WhatsApp disclosed that Pegasus spyware, developed by Israel’s NSO Group, had been used to target Indian journalists and human rights defenders. Amnesty International later confirmed infections on the phones of journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Anand Mangnale. The government denied unauthorised surveillance.

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Together, the cases point to a dependency, analysts said. India’s cooperation with Israel “has always involved examining and exploring Israeli methods for intelligence gathering, border management and controlling dissent”, researcher and author Azad Essa told Al Jazeera.

“It was only a matter of time before Israeli products or methods would be used against Indians themselves, including farmers,” added Essa, author of Hostile Homelands, a book on the burgeoning alliance between India and Israel.

In Haryana, Delhi’s neighbouring state, the government there spent six years trying to replicate Israeli police and army tactics, and in February 2024, state police used drones to fire tear gas at farmers marching towards Delhi.

Far beyond surveillance

The phone tools are the newest layer of a relationship that runs deep into India’s defence industry. Since 2014, India has become Israel’s most reliable arms buyer, taking about 37 percent of its exports.

At the centre of this relationship sits the Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, widely seen as a close Modi associate. In 2016, the Indian conglomerate formed a joint venture with Israel’s Elbit Systems to make Hermes 900 drones in Hyderabad, the first such facility outside Israel. Since 2020, Adani has held a 51 percent stake in BLR Systems, which makes Negev machinegun parts with Israel Weapon Industries. In January 2023, Adani and Israel’s Gadot completed the $1.15bn purchase of Haifa’s port, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the handover.

Essa says India “is increasingly becoming a manufacturing and supply base for Israeli companies”.

Ashutosh Singh, an independent researcher in New Delhi who studies Palestine and the Middle East, agreed, calling Hyderabad the best example of Indian capital embedded in Israel’s military infrastructure built “in the garb” of the Make in India initiative, a programme meant to indigenise manufacturing.

Nicolas Blarel, an associate professor of international relations at Leiden University in the Netherlands, added a note of caution. What happens in Hyderabad is “mostly late assembly” of Israeli-designed drones, he told Al Jazeera, and it is “not clear how much technology has been actually completely shared”. But he noted that deliveries were made to Israel in late 2023 and early 2024 when some of those drone models were being used for the genocide in Gaza.

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Amnesty International’s “Made in India” report, published on July 30, documented 2,596 shipments of weapons, ammunition and military components from Indian firms to Israel from October 7, 2023, to November 30, 2025, referring to a period that began with the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel that served as the trigger for the assault on Gaza.

It named nine companies, three of them wholly owned by India’s Ministry of Defence, and concluded that the Indian state itself was transferring weapons whenever those firms export. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the next day that India had a “robust” legal framework for strategic trade without addressing the allegations.

Why India buys: No strings attached

Ask analysts why India keeps buying from Israel, and the answer is less about technology than about what Israel does not demand in return.

Kabir Taneja of the Observer Research Foundation think tank said defence carries almost the entire relationship. A country that sells India a Western platform may refuse to share the source code needed to fit an Indian-built missile on it. Israel has been willing to bridge those gaps, for instance by fitting early-warning radars to a Russian Il-76 aircraft.

“Israel is that Walmart of defence technologies that you can just go and purchase without any terms and conditions that stop you from using these technologies in whatever manner is required,” Taneja told Al Jazeera.

He contrasted Israeli drones, which India deploys along its front with Pakistan, with the MQ-9s bought from the United States, which come unarmed and with restrictions on their use.

Blarel traced that trust to the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan when other suppliers imposed embargoes after India’s nuclear tests but Israel kept supplying spare parts and ammunition. Israel “has not really cared for embargoes”, he said, and it has attached “no conditions”, something “both Congress and the BJP have noted”.

It also supplies technology the West “has always been more reluctant to supply”, and its systems work with Russian-origin equipment, which makes up much of India’s arsenal. Israeli firms, he said, “have been more willing to share technology and to work together” with Indian companies.

That matters because New Delhi now wants to build, not just buy. Taneja said India increasingly tells manufacturers that if they want to sell, they must indigenise a good chunk of production. The Hyderabad plant feeds that push, he said, while for the Israeli side, it is a commercial venture: “If the commercial part does not work, they will not come.” Israel’s appeal, in other words, is that it lets India buy now and localise later.

Ideology or convenience?

Does ideology drive the relationship? Experts are split.

Essa said ideology and strategy cannot be separated. “The relationship is both ideological and strategic,” he said. “Both states present themselves as civilisational states facing an existential crisis, often revolving around the idea of being besieged by Muslims. Much of this is underpinned by the kinship between Hindutva and Zionism.”

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Hindutva is the Hindu majoritarian ideology of the BJP and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The RSS seeks to turn India, constitutionally a secular republic, into a Hindu state.

Netanyahu has made a similar point from the other side. “We have problems of delegitimisation in the world, but not in India,” he said at a conference in the occupied West Bank in May. “There is tremendous love for Israel there, … truly tremendous. I think I have more followers from India than from anywhere else.”

Taneja saw none of that. The closeness is “at the base level of things very transactional”, he said, and driven by a country surrounded by security threats. If France offers the same, “I don’t think India will discriminate.”

Blarel sits in between. There is “a basis” for the ideological argument, he said, because RSS founders VD Savarkar and MS Golwalkar cited Israel as a model although they also admired Nazi Germany, which he called “an opportunistic understanding of these models”. Still, Modi’s personal affinity with Netanyahu is “not hidden”.

Salman Khurshid, a senior Congress leader and former Indian external affairs minister, said the government has never said which it is. Relying on Israel for defence “is understandable”, he said, but the country has not been told that Modi’s embrace comes from “some ideological affinity”.

A long, quiet history

India’s strategic relationship with and reliance on Israel did not begin with Modi. India voted against the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine in 1947 and against Israel’s UN admission in 1949 yet recognised Israel in 1950, without embassies, accepting only an Israeli consul in Bombay for more than four decades.

Behind that diplomatic distance, help flowed in wartime. When China attacked India in 1962, Israel secretly supplied mortars and Uzi submachine guns. According to an Israeli archive document, New Delhi asked that they arrive on ships not flying the Israeli flag, and Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion refused.

In 1965 after the US and Britain halted arms to India and Pakistan during the war between the South Asian neighbours, Israel supplied mortars to New Delhi. In 1971, it diverted weapons meant for Iran, then ruled by Shah Reza Pahlavi, to India, which was fighting another war with Pakistan.

Essa said Israel’s Mossad intelligence service worked with the Research and Analysis Wing, India’s external intelligence agency, from the late 1960s and India later studied the fence on Israel’s border with Lebanon to inform fencing in India-administered Kashmir.

All the while, India championed the Palestinian cause. It was the first non-Arab state to recognise the Palestine Liberation Organization in 1974 and recognised the State of Palestine in 1988. Full diplomatic relations with Israel came only in 1992 when the Congress party was in power and after the Soviet Union’s collapse forced India to reassess its position in the world.

The BJP-led government under then-Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, which took office in the late 1990s, continued buying Israeli missiles and early-warning aircraft and began discussing coproduction. When the Congress party returned to power in 2004, it took ties to their next stage: A $350m deal in 2006 to develop the Barak-8 missile defence system moved the partnership from buying to codevelopment. “The ideological ties developed under Modi were informed by the relations built by previous governments, including Congress-led governments,” Essa said.

What changed after 2014?

What changed after Modi became prime minister was the visibility of the relationship. Earlier governments took Israeli weapons while asking for unmarked ships and secret visits. After 2014, the cover came off.

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During Israel’s Gaza offensive in July and August 2014, Modi’s government refused to let the upper house of the Indian Parliament adopt a resolution condemning Israel. In 2015, India abstained for the first time at the UN Human Rights Council on a resolution seeking accountability for that offensive and did so again in 2016. In 2017, Modi became the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel. He returned in February 2026, days before Israel and the US attacked Iran. In September 2024, India’s Supreme Court declined to hear a petition to halt arms exports to Israel, saying foreign policy was outside its jurisdiction.

Blarel said India’s stance on Palestine, once “very clear since the 1970s”, has become “a little bit more unpredictable”, which he said suited the BJP. Middle Eastern diplomats “don’t really understand” where it stands, he said, a position “lacking in moral clarity”. Taneja disagreed that anything fundamental has changed. India continues to insist on a two-state solution, he said, and “we have done what we were supposed to do.”

But Essa pointed to how India has sent Israel arms during the latest war on Gaza, did not join the genocide case against Israel before the International Court of Justice, did not endorse an arms embargo on Israel and cracked down on pro-Palestinian protests at home. “These actions speak louder than India’s supposed policies towards Palestine,” he said.

Taneja said the change in tone also reflects India’s economic weight. In the 1960s, he said, India was economically small, and the cost of upsetting other powers was high. Today, as an economy of about $4 trillion with large requirements to protect its trade and security, it can absorb the pushback, and it will seek security from whichever partners offer it, including Israel, he said.

What it means

For critics, the question is accountability. A UN commission of inquiry found in June that at least 20,179 Palestinian children were killed in two years of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and urged states to halt arms transfers that “have involved or could involve” genocide, a report Israel rejected in its entirety.

Asked whether the Indian state and its companies are complicit in war crimes in Gaza, Essa answered: “I believe so.” India “cannot claim to have been unaware”, he said. Singh said any country materially providing Israel with tools for genocide is complicit.

As for the opposition Congress, Khurshid did not dispute reports that some states ruled by the party had also bought Israeli phone-extraction tools. He said there must be “guardrails” and “those limits, I’m afraid, are not apparent in the dealings that the government of India has with them.”

But, he acknowledged, “this is not a perfect world.”

“We have to make concessions.”