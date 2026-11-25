Zeeshan Ali makes history as the first foreign national to board China’s space station

The first person from Pakistan to go into orbit has made history as the first foreign astronaut to board China’s Tiangong space station.

Muhammad Zeeshan Ali docked at the space station in the early hours of Wednesday after taking off from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on board a Chinese-made rocket.

Ali, 40, will stay in space for five to 10 days, shorter than the usual six-month stints Chinese astronauts serve.

“I’m not flying for myself. I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder,” Ali told reporters on Tuesday.

While most of the infrastructure behind Ali’s space trip is Chinese, he has trained for months in China, including by learning Chinese, to make the trip happen.

“This is not just one astronaut’s journey, but the journey of 240 million Pakistanis. It is the journey of our younger generation, our scientists and our dreams,” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X.

“This is living proof of the ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China. We are grateful to our brother country, China, for making Pakistan part of this historic mission.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the joint mission with astronauts from China and Pakistan is “a vivid embodiment of the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries”.

This is a big diplomatic moment for China. Beijing is eager to show the world that the Tiangong space station has the potential to become an international research platform rather than an exclusive Chinese facility.

China has been ramping up its space industry and aims to put a Chinese astronaut on the moon by 2030. The US aims to do the same in 2028, for the first time since the 1972 Apollo 17 flight.

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China plans to establish a ‌research ‌base on the moon by 2035 with Russia.

Both Beijing and Washington insist their presence in space is entirely peaceful, but the US has warned that China could seek to dominate resource-rich areas of the moon.