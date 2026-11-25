The attacks on Blue Nile state also wounded at least 20 people – the latest casualties in a drone war that is quickly escalating.

At least 19 people have been killed in drone attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan’s Blue Nile state, according to a rights group.

A Sudanese military source told Al Jazeera that the RSF, which has been fighting Sudan’s army since 2023, targeted the city of Damazin in a series of attacks late on Tuesday that also wounded at least 20 people.

The attacks targeted multiple sites across Damazin, the capital of Blue Nile, and the neighbouring town of Roseires.

Three families were killed in the bombing of a residential area in Damazin, the military source said.

According to Emergency Lawyers, a rights group based in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, drone attacks also targeted electricity facilities in Damazin and a big dam in Roseires.

Emergency Lawyers said six women were among the dead.

Sudan is currently in the grip of a large-scale civil war between the Khartoum-based Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF.

The southeastern Blue Nile state is strategically significant because it neighbours some of Sudan’s most unstable regions and is home to some of the SAF’s most experienced fighters, Al Jazeera’s Almigdad Alruhaid explained.

Reporting from Khartoum’s twin-city of Omdurman, Alruhaid said, “The attacks come amid a sharp escalation in the use of drone attacks between the RSF and the SAF in the last days.”

On November 22, drone attacks in Sudan’s capital area around Khartoum and Omdurman killed at least four people and damaged a United Nations building while staff were inside.

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Between January and June this year, at least 1,390 civilians were killed in Sudan – 80 percent of them by drones. In the following four months, another 840 civilians were killed, including about 520 in drone attacks.

“Civilians right now are paying the price. There is no safe zone for civilians, whether in Damazin or in Khartoum,” Alruhaid said.

Three years of war

Civil war broke out in Sudan in mid-April 2023 after a power-sharing agreement between two rival camps fell apart following the protest-led ousting of then-President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Two rival military leaders emerged in al-Bashir’s wake: Sudan’s de facto ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who now heads the SAF, and his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as “Hemedti”, who heads the RSF.

Each accuses the other of attacking first and starting the war that is now in its fourth year.

Reports say the war in Sudan has killed at least 59,000 people, displaced about 13 million and pushed parts of the country into famine.