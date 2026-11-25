The judges’ recommendations came as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister fights for his political survival.

Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for an immediate end to his long-running corruption trial after judges cast doubt on the charges and recommended dropping a case in which he is accused of bribery.

Netanyahu on Wednesday said the “fabricated cases” against him were falling apart, in a televised statement at the Israeli parliament.

The judges’ recommendations came as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister fights for his political survival after inconclusive October 27 elections.

Netanyahu’s main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, has been tasked with forming a government, and if Netanyahu is no longer prime minister, he would lose his leverage to avoid a potential jail sentence.

“Ten years of terrible suffering for me, my family,” Netanyahu said in his speech.

“Ten years of incitement to hatred that wounds the soul. Who will give those years back to us?”

“The trial must end immediately,” he added.

During a hearing in Jerusalem on Wednesday regarding three corruption cases against Netanyahu, judges recommended dropping one, reconsidering another and suggested resolving the third through an agreement, Israeli media reported.

In Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, judges indicated there was little chance of a conviction.

That case is considered to be the most serious Netanyahu faces and involves him allegedly offering regulatory favours for a telecoms company in exchange for favourable media coverage.

Netanyahu is alleged to have negotiated with Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder of Israeli telecommunications giant Bezeq, to get positive coverage on his Walla news site in exchange for policies benefitting Bezeq.

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On Wednesday, Israeli media reported Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman saying that proving the bribery charge in that case faced “considerable difficulties”.

Netanyahu, who has been in power on and off for three decades, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and denounced the cases as a politically motivated plot against him.

He is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to stand trial.

Israel’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who was unusually summoned to the hearing on Wednesday, said she would consider the judges’ recommendations and was ready for either a verdict or a plea deal.

Netanyahu allies welcome court proposal

In Case 2000, Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust over an alleged deal with the owner of Yediot Aharonot for favourable coverage in exchange for curbs on rival newspaper Israel Hayom. Judges on Wednesday questioned whether his actions constituted a crime and recommended reconsidering the case.

In Case 1000, Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust over allegedly accepting luxury gifts from wealthy individuals in exchange for favours. Judges recommended reaching an agreement to conclude the case.

Netanyahu’s right-wing allies cheered the court’s recommendations and demanded the trial be brought to an end.

“After years of persecution against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the time has come to put an end to a trial that was flawed from the outset,” Israel Katz, who is the defence minister in Netanyahu’s caretaker government, wrote on X.

Netanyahu’s corruption trial opened in May 2020.

During his most recent term, which started in late 2022, Netanyahu proposed far-reaching judicial reforms that critics say sought to weaken the courts.

Eisenkot’s challenge

With coalition negotiations under way, Eisenkot’s camp is already trying to start unravelling some of the Netanyahu-era judicial reforms in parliament.

The presidential contender is expected to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday evening.

His centrist Yashar party said a day earlier that it had agreed to sign a coalition pact with Israel Our Home party after a meeting with its leader Avigdor Lieberman, the first alliance of its kind since the election.

Lieberman has ruled out forming a coalition with Arab-led parties that could hand them a majority in parliament. That has frustrated Democrats chief Yair Golan, who has been pushing Eisenkot to reach a deal with parties representing Israel’s 21 percent Arab minority to make good on his campaign promise to bring down Netanyahu.

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Eisenkot also faced a new challenge on Tuesday after the left-wing Democrats suspended coalition talks, further complicating his potential path to power.

The Yashar party leader has until December 6 to form a government under a 28-day mandate, though he could ask for a 14-day extension. If Eisenkot fails, Netanyahu would have an opportunity to do so. If no one is able to form a government, another election will be held next year.