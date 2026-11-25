A shooting in Serbia has renewed concerns over firearm access, online warning signs and failures to prevent violence.

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A school shooting in central Serbia has renewed concerns about the availability of firearms, social media warning signs, and systemic failures, following a wave of similar violence across the Balkans.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old suspect shot and wounded two school staff members at the First Technical School in Kragujevac, a city about 145km (90 miles) south of Belgrade.

Local media reported that the suspect, a student at the school, posted a photo posing with a rifle on social media hours before the attack.

Here’s what you should know:

What happened in Kragujevac?

The shooting began at about 8am (07:00 GMT) during the first class of the day.

According to the Kragujevac Police Department, a 17-year-old fourth-year student, identified by his initials V.M., brought a small-caliber rifle into the building and fired a shot towards the security reception desk.

A 50-year-old maintenance worker was struck in the leg, while another employee sustained leg injuries from shattered glass. Both victims were women and sustained lower limb injuries. After being treated in intensive care, they are now in a stable condition and out of danger.

A police patrol stationed nearby responded immediately, disarming and arresting the teenager while students and teachers were safely evacuated.

A juvenile judge at the Higher Court in Kragujevac ordered a 30-day detention for the suspect. The Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office has charged him with attempted aggravated murder and illegal possession and carrying of firearms. His father was also arrested on suspicion of keeping the rifle at home without a permit.

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The school’s head teacher Nemanja Joksimovic and graduating students described the suspect as quiet, with no history of disciplinary issues.

Following the event, the school shortened class schedules and deployed counsellors and psychologists.

What do we know about the suspect’s social media activity?

The photo of the suspect holding a rifle posted hours prior to the shooting has raised questions about online vigilance.

Nedzad Korajlic, a professor of criminology and safety studies at CEPS Kiseljak, said if other students see posts like this, they should immediately inform a parent, teacher, or trusted adult. In cases of a specific threat or immediate danger, the post should be saved and reported to the police and school leadership immediately, rather than forwarded across group chats, he said.

Korajlic added that adolescents often dismiss such posts as posturing or simply do not know who to contact. For that reason, schools must establish clear, confidential reporting protocols so students know exactly where to turn and what will happen next, he said.

What measures can be taken to prevent further attacks?

In response to previous attacks, governments across the Western Balkans have introduced school police officers, tightened entry controls, and installed security cameras.

However, Korajlic said prevention is key.

Schools should assign a designated safety officer and staff to evaluate reports. Law enforcement should be notified immediately if firearms or explicit threats are involved, with social and health services joining efforts as needed, he said.

The Kragujevac attack highlights the broader issue of widespread civilian firearm ownership in the region due to the availability of legal weapons and unregistered arms remaining from the 1990s Yugoslav wars.

Korajlic stressed that weapon storage regulations must be strictly enforced, meaning firearms must be locked away, ammunition kept separately, and keys or codes strictly inaccessible to minors.

Psychologist Goran Tomin told Serbia’s Beta news agency that shootings traumatise school communities, noting that institutional responses and sentencing policies are often too lenient. There is a high tolerance for violence in public discourse and the media, he said, while school counsellors are frequently overburdened with administrative work.

Following the attack, public officials pointed to digital content.

Zarko Micin, a mayor and politician, promised heightened security in local schools while singling out video games, as he urged parents to monitor media consumption.

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But Korajlic cautioned against reducing complex incidents to cases of media consumption, noting that simply playing a violent video game tells us very little about a person’s real-world behaviour without analysing specific motives, context, and explicit threats.

Where else have shootings taken place in the Balkans?

Several shootings have shaken schools in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia over the past three years.

The worst incident occurred in May 2023 at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade. A 13-year-old student used his father’s handgun to kill nine classmates and a security guard, while wounding a teacher and five other students. Because he was under the legal age of criminal responsibility, he was placed in a psychiatric facility, while his father was sentenced to 14-and-a-half years in prison and his mother to three years.

Weeks later, a former student entered Lukavac Grad Elementary School in Bosnia with a firearm, critically wounding an English teacher. The suspect was sentenced to detention in a juvenile correctional facility, while his father was prosecuted for illegal weapon possession and child neglect.

In August 2024, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a school custodian armed with an automatic rifle killed three staff, including the head teacher. He then attempted suicide at the Sanski Most Mixed Secondary School but survived. The 61-year-old suspect was indicted for triple murder and illegal weapons possession.

The wave of violence also extended to Croatia. In December 2024, a 19-year-old former pupil entered Precko Elementary School in Zagreb with a knife, killing a seven-year-old pupil and severely injuring a teacher and three children. The suspect was charged with aggravated murder and attempted murder, prompting Croatian authorities to mandate locked school doors and professional security personnel.

Korajlic told Al Jazeera that true safety will remain out of reach until early prevention, youth mental health support, and strict home firearm controls are prioritised across society.