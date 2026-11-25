The Salvadoran national’s lawyer said in a statement that it was ‘a temporary departure’.

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Kilmar Abrego Garcia relieved to not be arrested after US court hearing

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national whose wrongful deportation to El ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Salvador drew sharp criticism of United States President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, has arrived in Spain.

Abrego Garcia did not speak to reporters as he arrived at Madrid’s main international airport on Wednesday, but raised a fist as he climbed into a van.

He voluntarily departed the US a day earlier after months of legal opposition to a second deportation, this time to one of various African countries proposed by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials. A judge had told him to self-deport by Tuesday, The Associated Press news agency reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

In a post on X, the DHS said: “It’s not surprising this criminal illegal alien would choose to go to Spain, a country that earlier this year was invaded by tens of thousands of illegal aliens … Good riddance.”

Abrego Garcia’s lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, described the move as “a temporary departure”.

“Mr Abrego Garcia has many options to return to the United States as the husband of a US citizen spouse and the father of a US citizen child. We don’t expect that to happen under this administration,” he said in a statement.

Sandoval-Moshenberg noted the US government had sought to deport Garcia “in shackles on an ICE Air flight to Liberia”.

US Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, the state where Abrego Garcia ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠lived with his family for around a decade before being deported, said the Trump administration “was forced to come to this agreement that respects Kilmar’s will.”

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The departure of Abrego Garcia, 31, brings an end to a legal fight that, at one point, reached the US ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Supreme Court.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Abrego Garcia in Baltimore in March 2025. He was then transferred to a megaprison in El Salvador despite a prior court order barring him from being sent to the country because of the risk of persecution.

A US official later called the transfer an “administrative error”.

After the Supreme Court ordered the government to facilitate Garcia’s return, prosecutors secured a criminal indictment charging him with human smuggling in a case stemming from an earlier incident. The Trump administration then brought him back ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠to the US in June 2025. It later tried to deport him to Liberia ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠after a US judge dismissed the human smuggling charge.