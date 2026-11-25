Share Kilmar Abrego Garcia self-deports to Spain after lengthy US legal battle on social media

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador last year as part of United States President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, has self-deported to Spain.

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national, voluntarily departed on Tuesday after months of legal opposition to a second deportation, this time to one of various African countries proposed by Department of Homeland Security officials.

A judge told Abrego Garcia to self-deport on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

US Senator Chris Van Hollen, who met with Abrego Garcia while pressing for his release from Salvadoran mega-prison CECOT, said Abrego Garcia is “traveling to a country of his choice, a free man”.

“I am relieved that he will be safe, in a country of his choosing, and free – including from this Administration’s constant persecution,” Van Hollen, who is vying for Senate majority leader, said in a statement posted on X.

Salvadoran prison

Abrego Garcia, 31, was arrested in Baltimore in March 2025 and deported to a Salvadoran prison notorious for abusive conditions and alleged use of torture.

The Trump administration, at the time, described Abrego Garcia’s deportation as an “administrative error”. However, the administration initially refused to seek his return, arguing that Abrego Garcia was a member of the MS-13 gang despite having no criminal record at the time of his removal.

In June 2025, the Trump administration brought him back after facing public pressure and a court order, but only after securing an indictment charging him with human smuggling in Tennessee.

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The Tennessee case was dismissed by a federal judge in May, though the government appealed it in August.

Abrego Garcia had said that if he must be deported, he would prefer to be sent to Costa Rica, but Todd Lyons, the former acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said that deporting him to Costa Rica would be “prejudicial to the United States” in a March 2026 memo.

Lyons wrote that Abrego Garcia should be sent to Liberia because the US has spent government resources and political capital negotiating for it to accept third-country nationals.

The memo came despite a US agreement with Costa Rica to accept deportees who cannot legally be returned to their home countries.

Abrego Garcia has lived in Maryland for years, but he immigrated to the US illegally as a teenager.

In 2019, an immigration judge issued an order saying that he could not be deported to El Salvador because he faced danger there from a gang that had threatened his family.

The judge allowed him to live and work in the US under ICE supervision, but he was not given residency status.