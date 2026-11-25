The Yashar party says it agreed to sign a coalition pact with Israel’s Our Home party, led by Avigdor Lieberman.

Share Israel’s Eisenkot secures first coalition partner in bid to form government on social media

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party has announced an agreement to unite with a right-wing opposition party in a bid to form the next Israeli government following October’s elections.

The Yashar party said on Tuesday that it agreed to sign a coalition pact with Israel’s Our Home party after a meeting with its leader Avigdor Lieberman, the first alliance of its kind since the election.

After no party managed to secure a 61-seat majority, Israel’s parliament was sworn in on November 10 without a new government.

President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming ⁠a government, while Benjamin Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister despite the October 27 election stripping Netanyahu of his majority.

Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government under a 28-day mandate, though he could ask for a 14-day extension. If Eisenkot fails, Netanyahu would have an opportunity to do so. If no one is able to form a government, another election will be held next year.

Arab parties

The agreement between Eisenkot, whose party won 21 parliament seats, and Lieberman, whose party won seven, was unforeseen since Lieberman has been vocal about his opposition to forming a government with support from Arab parties as well as to a unity government with Netanyahu.

Lieberman had once served as foreign minister under a previous Netanyahu government but has since become a strong critic.

Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud’s alliance with far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties outperformed election expectations but still lost its majority. It now holds 53 of the Knesset’s 120 seats.

Advertisement

Eisenkot’s centre-right Yashar party and patchwork coalition partners, including Lieberman, hold just 48 seats. But they have potential allies in the parties representing Israel’s Arab minority, which hold 19 seats and ⁠are aligned with Eisenkot in their vehement opposition to Netanyahu.

The path forward

Talks are also ongoing between Eisenkot, some of his “change bloc” partners and Likud on forming a unity government.

The left-wing Democrats party, which won eight parliament seats, separately said it was suspending talks with Eisenkot after the Yashar party leader’s talks with Netanyahu’s Likud on a possible unity government.

Yair Golan, head of the Democrats, said he prefers a government without Netanyahu but with Arab parties.