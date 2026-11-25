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An Israeli air attack on Gaza has killed a senior Palestinian security official and his wife and daughters, according to a statement from the enclave’s Ministry of Interior.

In a statement posted on its Telegram channel on Wednesday, the ministry identified the official as Muhammad Majid Abu al-Awf, 47, director of the Internal Security Service in northern Gaza.

Noura Ezzat Abual-Awf, his wife, aged 41, and his children, Yusra Mohammed Abu al-Awf, 15, and Jana Mohammed Abu al-Awf, 13, were also killed in the strike, the statement added.

The ministry described the killings as a “horrific massacre perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces when they bombed [the family’s] residence in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, at dawn today”.

The attack is part of “ongoing attempts to undermine the security apparatus in the Gaza Strip in an effort to spread chaos within Palestinian society”, it added.

The strike comes less than 24 hours after the killing of the Internal Security Service’s director general, Brigadier-General Naim Abu Nahal.

Israeli attacks continue

Israeli strikes reported overnight killed several people, according to medical sources.

A source at al-Shifa Hospital confirmed to Al Jazeera that four people from the same family were killed and several others were wounded in an Israeli attack on a residential apartment in the Shati refugee camp.

Separately, medical sources at the Nasser Medical Complex reported that a Palestinian girl was shot by Israeli forces in areas outside their control in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

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Daily violations of the so-called “ceasefire” in Gaza have been recorded since October 2025, with Israeli air attacks regularly targeting the enclave and at least 1,680 people killed and more than 6,000 injured as Israel’s genocidal war continues.

Hamas called on the guarantor states of the “ceasefire” deal to intervene immediately “to rein in the occupation, impose a halt to its crimes, and obligate it to adhere to the agreement’s path”.