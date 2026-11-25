The Kurdish region had denounced Baghdad’s ‘unconstitutional’ attempts to take over its borders and oil fields.

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Iraq’s top court has ruled that the federal government can deploy troops to the country’s international borders, including in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Wednesday’s ruling comes a day after Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered federal forces to take over Kurdish-run border crossings and demanded authority over oil fields controlled by Kurdish security forces, in an effort to curb oil smuggling.

Kurdish authorities denounced the move, with the regional government calling it “an assault” on the region’s “constitutional rights”.

The Federal ⁠⁠⁠⁠Supreme Court also ruled that federal authorities could oversee agencies operating at all border crossings, including those in northern Iraq’s Kurdish region, though they must coordinate with regional and provincial governments on customs administration, state television reported.

The court said the federal oil ministry can also oversee and audit oil and gas fields, while Baghdad shares responsibility for managing the oil and gas they produce with regional governments and producing provinces, according to state TV.

The Iraqi government did not specify how or when the takeover would be implemented.

‘A fragmented state’

The move comes just a week after al-Zaidi also took on Kataib Hezbollah – a powerful Shia militia aligned with Iran – following oil smuggling allegations.

He ordered troops to prepare to enter the city of Jurf al-Sakhar, a Kataib stronghold south of Baghdad. The group initially responded with defiance but allowed soldiers into the city, following a compromise brokered by Shia politicians.

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The court’s decision appears to be a victory for al-Zaidi, but analysts say it will be challenging to implement moves against the Kurds and the heavily armed Shia militias loyal to Iran.

Renad Mansour, deputy director of the Middle East and ‌‌‌‌North Africa programme and director of the Iraq Initiative at Chatham House, said Iraq’s judiciary was “very much supportive” of the government’s campaign to establish a centralised political order.

“The Iraqi government [is] trying to reclaim some sovereignty … because it’s such a fragmented state where there isn’t a centre,” he said.

A senior Shia politician close to Zaidi told the Reuters news agency that the prime minister was trying to dismantle the model of a “state within a state”. He added that al-Zaidi was trying to restrain armed factions operating above state authority, as well as draw clearer limits on the semi-autonomous Kurdish region’s exercise of authority over strategic economic and security matters.

‘Military threats’

The Kurdistan Regional Government on Wednesday rejected what it called “military ⁠⁠⁠⁠language and threats” in a statement from the Iraqi military announcing the new measures. It said ⁠⁠⁠⁠it was working with federal authorities to combat corruption and called for an end to oil smuggling across Iraq.

Iraq’s state news agency, citing what it said was a federal government intelligence report, said oil belonging to the state-owned North Oil Company was being diverted and smuggled from Kirkuk, as well as from Sulaimaniyah inside Iraq’s Kurdish region, to Iran and onward to Afghanistan.

Also on Wednesday, the Syrian and Iraqi defence ministers discussed “several issues of mutual interest” over the phone, according to Syria’s Ministry of Defence.