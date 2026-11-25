Yemen’s Houthi group has struck the port of Jizan on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast as fighting intensifies near the Yemeni city of Taiz.

A Saudi-led military coalition said a Houthi attack on Jizan caused only minor damage and no civilian casualties on Wednesday, adding that “efforts are underway to determine the type of projectile” used.

The spokesman for the coalition, Turki al-Maliki, later said in a statement on X that its forces intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone over Jeddah’s port in Saudi Arabia.

No civilian injuries were reported from falling debris following the interception, he added.

After the coalition’s statement, an explosion was heard in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, according to Al Jazeera’s Nabil al-Yousfi.

The Saudi-led coalition then said its air defences intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

The attempted strike on the capital follows a Houthi drone attack on a skyscraper in Riyadh’s financial district on Tuesday, injuring at least 11 people.

The latest incidents mark a further escalation between the Iran-aligned Houthis and Saudi Arabia, including strikes from both sides targeting airports, energy facilities and other civilian and economic infrastructure.

The strikes on Saudi Arabian ports come after the Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV reported new Saudi attacks on the port of Hodeidah in Yemen.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Houthis threatened to attack Saudi ports if Hodeidah came under attack.

“The port of Hodeidah handles 90 percent of imported goods into Yemen. If it is closed, it could bring the humanitarian situation to the brink of collapse”, said Al Jazeera’s Yousef Mawry, reporting from Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

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“Some of Saudi Arabia’s recent attacks at the Port of Hodeidah have targeted storage tanks and cranes used to load and unload shipments”, Mawry said.

Fighting in Yemen

Yemen’s internationally recognised government forces have been battling the Houthis on several fronts, with the army’s spokesman saying 654 strikes have been carried out against the group on Wednesday.

Yemen’s western front has witnessed the heaviest concentration of recent strikes, according to Al Jazeera’s Maha Ali, reporting from Taiz.

Government forces have said air strikes targeted Houthi positions west of Taiz.

“These strikes are part of an intense and sustained wave of air raids that have continued for approximately 72 hours”, Ali said.

“Particular attention is focused on the most significant mountain range overlooking central Taiz: Jabal Saber and its highest peak, Jabal al-Arus. The government says the Houthis want to seize this strategic peak”, she added.

The Houthis said there have been 105 air strikes and missile attacks by the Saudi-led coalition targeting civilian sites in Sanaa and 10 governorates on Wednesday.