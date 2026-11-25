Joint military efforts have been paused as the US investigates a lethal operation carried out by Ecuador.

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The United States and Ecuador have held talks on reviewing operations in the South American country, which the US paused pending an investigation into one carried out by Ecuadoran forces.

That operation is believed to have been linked to a campaign against drug trafficking and illegal mining and has raised questions over whether the Ecuadoran military committed human rights abuses.

Ecuador’s interior minister, John Reimberg, said on Wednesday that last week’s talks between US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa in Quito, Ecuador, were ‌‌productive and resulted in Ecuador having an “established action plan” with the US.

“Some would like to see these relationships, which have yielded so many positive results, damaged,” Reimberg said in a radio interview.

The pause in joint operations was prompted by concerns over possible crimes ‌or human-rights violations committed by Ecuadoran forces during an operation on September 23 that killed Carlos German Munoz Jara, who officials say was a high-ranking gang member, The New York Times reported.

In March, Noboa announced joint operations with the US and other allies, describing the effort as “a new phase” in the ‌fight against ‌drug trafficking and illegal mining.

Later, the Taura Air Base in Ecuador reportedly witnessed an unusual deployment of US soldiers and aircraft.

Noboa said US personnel were at the airbase solely for “temporary activities” as part of cooperation between the two countries.

He denied the US has a military base in his country.

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“We work together. It’s not an American base,” he said.

Noboa has adopted hardline anti-gang policies. Under his administration, Ecuador has been constructing mega-prisons as it attempts to deal with a wave of drug violence.

The first facility, which opened in November 2025, was modelled on El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) and has the capacity for 800 prisoners.