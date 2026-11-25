The Houthi-held seaport is a critical lifeline for millions of Yemenis but has taken significant damage over the course of recent conflicts.

The Saudi-led coalition has launched renewed attacks on Houthi targets at Yemen’s port of Hodeidah as the armed group fights Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

The strikes come amid significant Houthi territorial gains in recent weeks and escalating attacks by the group on Saudi Arabia.

Hodeidah, which has repeatedly been attacked over the past decade, is critical to both Yemen’s economy and the supply of essential goods to millions of people in Houthi-controlled areas.

Here’s what we know:

How important is the port of Hodeidah?

The port of Hodeidah, situated on Yemen’s western Red Sea coast, is the country’s principal commercial seaport and has been under Houthi control since 2014.

It serves as a major entry point for food, fuel and other commercial goods as well as humanitarian assistance, supplying the densely populated northern and western regions of Yemen, including the Houthi-held capital, Sanaa.

The port had eight berths and the capacity to accommodate 6,500 standard shipping containers in 2023. However, attrition due to Yemen’s more than a decade of conflict has reduced the number of operational berths and damaged cranes and storage facilities.

Despite this, in September 2025, the United Nations Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement estimated that the port handled about 70 percent of commercial imports and 80 percent of humanitarian aid coming into Yemen, calling it a “lifeline”.

“The closure or disruption [of the port] under the current circumstances would delay the arrival of food, medicine and fuel; increase transport costs and prices; and exacerbate the suffering of families already facing an acute humanitarian crisis,” said Abdusattor Esoev, Yemen Chief of Mission for the International Organization for Migration.

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“At a time when millions of people in Yemen depend on humanitarian assistance and face severe food insecurity, Hodeidah remains a critical lifeline. The port is essential for bringing in food, fuel, medicines and other basic goods needed by civilians across northern Yemen,” said Francesca Quinto, the programme manager for Yemen for Doctors Without Borders.

However, the Houthis have long been accused of using Hodeidah’s port for both civilian and military purposes. Investigations have found that the group exploits commercial port facilities to smuggle in weapons from Iran, its chief ally.

“The ports of Hodeidah are key to commercial flows. However, the Houthis’ increasing militarisation of vital civilian infrastructure by smuggling and storing arms, fuel and narcotics is undermining the humanitarian functions they serve in wartime,” Ibrahim Jalal, a senior researcher and policy adviser, told Al Jazeera.

Tawfiq al-Hamidi, a Yemeni lawyer and human rights activist, told Al Jazeera that the port has been misused by the group for smuggling despite its importance for Yemen’s population.

“Nevertheless, efforts must be made to protect the port as a civilian facility, and the Houthi movement must provide genuine guarantees,” he said.

Has the port been attacked before?

Yes. Since the start of Yemen’s civil war in September 2014, the port and its surrounding area have repeatedly come under attack from the Saudi-led coalition, the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel. Pro-Yemeni government forces also tried to capture it in a 2018 offensive.

About 70 percent of Yemenis live in Houthi-controlled areas in the country’s west, where most goods arrive from the rest of the world through Red Sea ports. Humanitarian aid continues to enter through other ports, including Mocha and a major government-held port in Aden, but renewed fighting has made the overland flow of this aid to the country’s interior difficult. Humanitarian operations in Houthi-controlled areas have also been severely curtailed because of the detention of UN staff by the group.

In March 2015, shortly after launching its military intervention in support of the Yemeni government, the Saudi-led coalition began a partial maritime blockade on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

A UN-brokered nationwide truce in April 2022 led to an easing of restrictions on fuel imports through Hodeidah. Further restrictions on commercial imports were lifted in early 2023, which also helped to revitalise the port.

But that recovery was then jeopardised by a campaign of US, British and Israeli strikes on Houthi-controlled areas beginning in 2024 and lasting into the next year, in retaliation for Houthi drone and missile attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping, carried out ostensibly in the name of supporting Gaza during Israel’s genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave.

Why is Saudi Arabia attacking the port now?

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced on Wednesday that it had launched new strikes against the Houthis at the port, days after it warned civilians to evacuate the area. The Houthis have promised not to let strikes against the port go unanswered.

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Since the return of full-scale war to Yemen in September, the Houthis have made sweeping territorial gains across Yemen, pushing back the forces of the internationally recognised government.

A government counteroffensive launched in early October has failed to stem Houthi advances despite heavy air support. Government forces are now scrambling to defend Aden, the interim capital of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

“Broadly speaking, the strikes [on Hodeidah’s port] were a response to the shift on the battlefield in favour of the Houthis,” Ali al-Dhahab, a Yemeni military and strategic analyst, told Al Jazeera.”

“They were aimed at undermining and crippling their economic and logistical capabilities, including infrastructure, such as ports and airports, as well as their military capabilities,” he said.

Escalating Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia targeting airports, oil infrastructure and commercial buildings also played a role in the decision, al-Dhahab said, mentioning Thursday’s attack on the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in Riyadh.

The following day, the Saudi-led coalition urged civilians near Hodeidah’s port to evacuate without providing specifics.

What could happen next?

Before Wednesday’s strikes, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree reiterated a threat of retaliation on Saudi seaports on the Red Sea, naming Jeddah’s port in particular.

Nabil Al-Bukairi, a Yemeni researcher and policy expert, told Al Jazeera that Saudi Arabia’s strikes on the port should not be taken as a warning. “I believe the strikes have gone beyond being merely symbolic,” he said.

“Continued bombardment would inevitably lead to its closure and render it inoperable once its infrastructure and logistical capabilities have been targeted,” he warned.

Even without a closure, strikes that disrupt the operations of the facility risk delays of critical aid as Yemen’s war shows no sign of an imminent end.