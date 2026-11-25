As Israeli opposition leader Eisenkot moves to form a government, could war with Iran derail talks and save Netanyahu?

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Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot is seeking to form a coalition government before an escalation in the US-Israel war on Iran works to interim Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s advantage.

Eisenkot’s bloc’s 48 seats still leave him 13 short of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset needed to form a new government. But he could count on the support of the Arab parties and their 19 seats from outside the government, which could be enough to cross the line.

Netanyahu’s supporters are averse to an alliance with the Arab parties, while the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) alliance could support either side in the coalition talks.

The Netanyahu-led Likud party’s 46 recommendations from Knesset members following UTJ’s decision not to endorse either candidate could prove decisive ahead of the initial December 6 deadline for a government to be formed.

Negotiations between Eisenkot’s Yashar (“Straight”) party and Likud remain fractious. Eisenkot has already ruled out serving in any government led by Netanyahu, but has pressed for a unity government where he would share leadership roles with another party leader.

Netanyahu argues that Israel needs a government free from what he portrays as the “taint” of Arab-party participation and can respond to what he has argued is an imminent military threat from Iran.

Some analysts argue that renewed conflict with Iran could derail negotiations, forcing the rival blocs to fall in line behind Netanyahu.

But Eisenkot has told party members he has seen no imminent threat requiring military action before a new government is sworn in. His ally, Avigdor Liberman, recently appointed to the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee and therefore privy to classified intelligence, also said he had seen no justifications for new Israeli strikes.

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“If we end up seeing a strike right now, then we’ll know that it’s completely motivated by politics and not security concerns,” Liberman told Israeli media.

Israel’s military chief, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, and researchers within Mossad, the country’s foreign intelligence service, also reportedly see no case for an immediate attack on Iran.

Although defence officials have warned Netanyahu that new attacks on Iran could trigger a wider regional conflict, Mossad chief Roman Gofman has reportedly advocated for renewed military action.

So, how pressing is the case for war, and could it really override negotiations to form government?

Here’s what we know.

What have Netanyahu and his allies claimed?

In mid-November, US media reported that Netanyahu dispatched his longstanding ally Gofman to Washington, DC, to urge joint strikes on Iran, based on new intelligence Israel had reportedly uncovered indicating that Tehran was developing chemical weapons.

Several other Netanyahu appointees are also reported to support military action. On Tuesday, Netanyahu’s decades-old ally, Defence Minister Israel Katz, called for preemptive strikes against Iran before it could fully develop the chemical weapons programme he claimed was already under way.

Also reportedly backing new strikes on Iran is David Zini, head of the Shin Bet internal security agency, and two further Netanyahu appointees – National Security Council chair Shmuel Ben Ezra and Israel’s ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter.

US President Donald Trump appeared to echo many of Netanyahu’s claims in a November 19 interview Fox News on, although he stopped short of committing to military action before the end of the year.

“There is indication that Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio, because we’ve shut them out with the nuclear. Nuclear is much harder. And they’re looking at gas and… biological weapons, not nice, and other things,” he said, without providing evidence.

What have other countries claimed?

Gulf countries, which would likely be heavily affected by a renewed conflict with Iran, have reportedly urged Washington to maintain its economic pressure on Tehran rather than return to military action. According to the US news website Axios, some senior US officials are also highly sceptical of Israel’s claims, with one telling the outlet they appeared to be “driven by an agenda”.

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Iran has also denied developing chemical weapons, and has compared claims that it is with the false claims that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, used to justify the US-led invasion in 2003.

Writing on X, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei accused those making the allegations of expecting the world to suffer “a bout of collective amnesia”, likening the situation to Dory, the forgetful fish from the 2003 animated film Finding Nemo.

Could another war derail negotiations to form a government?

In the eyes of many, yes.

Many in Israel regard Iran as the ultimate regional threat. For years, Iranian propaganda and that of its regional allies, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, have called for the destruction of Israel as a state. There have also been repeated claims by Netanyahu, dating back to at least the 1990s, that Iran is poised to develop a nuclear weapon that could be deployed against Israel without hesitation.

“If war started, even manufactured, everyone would rally around the flag, as this is what Israelis do in crisis,” Ahron Bregman, an Israeli security analyst and senior teaching fellow at King’s College London, said.

“Netanyahu can go to war knowing that no political leader will oppose him the moment bombs started falling on Iran,” he said.

Would Netanyahu risk war rather than cede power?

Netanyahu has been frequently accused of prioritising his political survival over other pressing national issues, and some believe he could restart the war on Iran to save his career.

Alongside the multiple corruption charges for which he has been on trial since 2020 are allegations that he misled lawmakers about his administration’s failures ahead of the October 7 Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel, sparking Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, to stave off an inquiry.

There have also been widespread accusations, including from former US President Joe Biden, that Netanyahu has prolonged the genocide in Gaza for political reasons.

“I think it would be very easy for him,” Israeli political analyst Nimrod Flashenberg said.

“His own survival and what he sees as Israel’s are aligned. It’s not that he thinks of it purely in terms of attacking Iran to stay in office. He sees attacking Iran, as he always has, as necessary for Israel and a path that will also need him to stay in office.”