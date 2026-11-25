Former regional leader says he will unveil his proposal for a renewed Catalan independence push on December 17.

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Catalan separatist and former regional leader Carles Puigdemont has said he will return to Spain on December 12, ending nearly a decade of self-imposed exile.

Speaking at a televised news conference from Brussels on Wednesday, Puigdemont said he would unveil his proposal for a renewed Catalan independence push on December 17.

Puigdemont’s return to Spain comes after the Supreme Court applied an amnesty law and shelved the criminal case against him.

“I left as president of the government of Catalonia, and I will return to the place where Catalan democracy elects or dismisses its presidents: the Parliament of Catalonia,” the former leader said.

He added: “I will do so on Saturday, 12 December, at midday, and that very night I will be able to sleep at home, with my family,” Puigdemont told the Brussels news conference.

In exile since 2017

Puigdemont fled to Belgium in October 2017 after organising an independence referendum that Spanish courts deemed illegal.

The vote triggered Spain’s worst political crisis in decades and deepened tensions between Madrid and Catalonia, a wealthy northeastern region with its own language, culture and a strong separatist movement.

Puigdemont briefly returned to Spain in August 2024, delivering a defiant speech in Catalan capital Barcelona, advocating for Catalonia’s right to self-determination before disappearing and prompting a police operation.

The amnesty, approved by parliament in 2024, was part of a deal between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist Party and Catalan separatist groups, including Puigdemont’s Junts party, after an inconclusive election in 2023.

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Spain’s conservative opposition unsuccessfully challenged the measure in the courts and parliament.

Puigdemont will return to Spain after this Sunday’s snap general election. Opinion polls suggest a potential coalition of the conservative People’s Party ‌and far-right Vox – both strong supporters of a unified Spain – winning an absolute majority of parliamentary seats.