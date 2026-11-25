An additional 15 were injured in blaze of fire after vehicle carrying petroleum products flipped on a major road.

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At least 30 were ⁠killed and ⁠a further 25 people were injured when a vehicle carrying ‌petroleum products overturned and caught fire on a major ring ⁠⁠in Greater Cairo, the ⁠Egyptian public prosecutor said ⁠in ⁠a statement on Wednesday.

The fire broke out above a tunnel in the Warraq district of Imbaba in Giza. The ring road connects key highways across Greater Cairo, linking the governorates of Cairo, ‌Giza and Qalyubia.

Local media reported that a truck swerved and hit the central reservation as it overturned, triggering an explosion. The fire has since been extinguished, according to local media.

The public prosecutor announced an investigation into the crash and has ordered the collection of DNA samples from the victims’ bodies. The judicial office also said 27 vehicles were burned.

The health ministry said 39 ambulances were sent to the site of the incident and that the injured were transferred to nearby hospitals.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said that President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi “expresses his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims” and wished them a speedy recovery.

According to an Egyptian Cabinet statement, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly offered his condolences to the victims’ families and ordered that their medical expenses be covered by the state.

“The Ministry of Health and Population continues to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with the relevant authorities to ensure that the necessary medical care is provided to the injured,” a ministry statement read.