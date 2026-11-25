The decision follows the conclusion of the 2026 midterm elections and an effort under Trump to collect state voter rolls.

Share Alaska ends deal to give voter records to US Justice Department on social media

Alaska has terminated a memorandum of understanding that granted the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) access to the state’s voter rolls.

On Monday, outgoing Lieutenant Governor Nancy Dahlstrom, who oversees the state’s elections, announced she had notified the Justice Department that Alaska was withdrawing from the 2025 memo, effective immediately.

In a statement, Dahlstrom said her state had entered the agreement “in good faith to cooperate with our federal law enforcement partners”. But she acknowledged a shift had taken place after the 2026 midterm elections.

“The circumstances have now changed,” Dahlstrom wrote. “The election has concluded and the agreement no longer serves a continuing purpose.”

The reversal comes after months of pressure from the administration of President Donald Trump for states to surrender their voter rolls to federal authorities.

Trump has argued that such information was necessary to root out fraud during the November 3 midterms.

But officials in certain states argued that the federal government was encroaching on their constitutional authority. Under the US Constitution, only states have the power to administer elections.

Experts have also called Trump’s claims of “rigged” elections unsubstantiated.

No voters flagged for removal

The memorandum, signed last December at the Justice Department’s behest, established terms under which federal officials could flag potentially ineligible voters on Alaska’s voter rolls.

“Since that time, the DOJ has not identiﬁed any potentially ineligible voters or raised concerns regarding Alaska’s voter registration records,” the state Division of Elections said.

Advertisement

“No voters were removed from Alaska’s voter rolls as a result of the agreement.”

The announcement came as the state certified its November 3 midterm election results, in which Democrats flipped a Senate seat and won the governor’s office.

Alaska was one of several surprise battlegrounds during the midterms.

Democrat Mary Peltola unseated two-term Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan in a fiercely contested Senate race marred by allegations of a spoiler candidate recruited to sabotage the senator’s re-election bid.

Meanwhile, Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins won the state’s governorship, ending nearly three decades of Republican control in that office.

Democrats nationwide made significant gains, flipping both chambers of Congress in the midterms.

That result was largely fuelled by voter frustration under Trump, whose Republican Party suffered defeats in former strongholds like Texas.

A legal battle over voter rolls

Faced with drooping approval ratings in the lead-up to the election, Trump had falsely claimed that many non-citizens were registered to vote across the country.

His administration sued some 30 states as well as Washington, DC, after they declined to hand over their unredacted voter rolls for review.

Twenty-eight of those cases were ultimately dismissed in court, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, a public policy institute at New York University.

The Justice Department suffered a further setback last month when a federal judge struck down its nationwide voter-list maintenance programme, ruling that it lacked legal authority to collect and assess state registration lists. The administration has appealed the ruling.

Alaska was one of at least 16 states that complied with the administration’s demands for voter roll access.

But it was sued by voting rights advocates for surrendering voter information, in violation of the Alaska Constitution.

In its Monday statement, Alaska’s Division of Elections said it had directed the Justice Department to destroy Alaska’s confidential voter information in accordance with the 2025 memo — a move that could have implications for the pending lawsuit.

On Tuesday, Democratic State Senator Bill Wielechowski suggested the latest termination was timed to prevent further scrutiny from the lawsuit.

“The real reason they did this is to try to make the lawsuit over this release go away before the incoming Gov. Kreiss-Tomkins Administration could settle or produce discovery,” Wielechowski wrote on social media.

Kreiss-Tomkins is set to be sworn in as governor on December 7.

Advertisement

Wielechowski also noted that Alaska’s request for the Trump administration to delete the records is “likely meaningless”, since federal authorities have “undoubtedly already loaded it” onto government databases.

In its Monday statement, Alaska’s Division of Elections said its decision to end the memo did not constitute an admission of wrongdoing.

The state’s interests, it added, were “best served by terminating the agreement and continuing to rely on its established voter list-maintenance procedures”.

A Justice Department spokesperson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the department would issue a formal response to the state.