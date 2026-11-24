Chen is the fourth Politburo member to be probed since last year in a campaign that has targeted top Chinese leaders.

China’s anticorruption watchdog has launched an investigation into the top Chinese Communist Party leader in Shanghai and member of the elite Politburo, Chen Jining, according to state media.

The 62-year-old, who is the fourth member of the top leadership body to be probed since last year, is suspected of “severe violations of discipline and laws”, the Xinhua news agency reported. The phrase is a common euphemism for corruption.

As part of President Xi Jinping’s widening anticorruption campaign, three Politburo members from the 24-member body have already been removed in its current term, which began in 2022, including General Zhang Youxia and He Weidong, both senior members of the Central Military Commission that oversees the armed forces, and Ma Xingrui, a provincial party secretary.

Mingda Qiu, a senior analyst at the Eurasia Group, said Chen’s investigation was part of an “unprecedented pattern”.

“The takedown again shows that Xi Jinping’s anticorruption campaign has no limits,” he said.

Chen earned a doctorate in environmental engineering at Imperial College London and rose through the ranks at China’s elite Tsinghua University to become its president.

He entered government as China’s environmental protection minister before becoming the mayor of Beijing. In 2022, he joined the Politburo as the party boss of Shanghai, China’s financial hub.

The post is one of China’s most prestigious provincial-level positions, often serving as a springboard to top leadership roles. Xi briefly served in the role in 2007 before joining the Politburo’s Standing Committee, the country’s highest decision-making body.

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China’s second-ranking official, Prime Minister Li Qiang, as well as Vice President Han Zheng, also held the Shanghai post before moving into central leadership roles.

In a separate development, Liu Min, a senior official at the Ministry of Science and Technology, has also been placed under investigation for suspected “serious violations of party discipline and national laws”.