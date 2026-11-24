South Korean authorities issue air raid warnings after several Russian jets were on verge of entering its airspace.

Share Why S Korea issued air raid alert after Russian jets flew near its airspace on social media

South Korea has scrambled fighter jets and issued brief air raid warnings for residents of an island after Russian military planes approached its airspace over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Russian jets on Tuesday briefly entered South Korea’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ), an aerial buffer area between countries, South Korea’s military said, adding that “multiple” Russian aircraft were “on the verge” of entering the country’s ⁠airspace over Ulleung Island.

“Airspace intrusion was anticipated. Therefore, to protect the safety of our people, we issued a warning pre-emptively,” Jang Do-young, a spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said.

Authorities had earlier issued an alert that a North Korean plane had made an incursion, which would have been a significant escalation in tensions between the two Koreas, which remain technically at war after the 1950-1953 Korean War ended with an armistice and not a peace treaty. South Korea later issued a correction saying no North Korean jet was involved.

Here’s everything we know about the incident:

Why did South Korea tell residents to take shelter?

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about five Russian military aircraft entered South Korea’s ADIZ on Tuesday morning. There was no intrusion of South Korea’s airspace by the Russian aircraft in the end, the South Korean military said.

Jang said the aircraft came “very close” to the airspace above Ulleung Island, which is home to 9,000 people and lies 120km (75 miles) off the northeastern coast of South Korea. South Korean fighter jets conducted “tactical manoeuvres” to prevent any incident, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Advertisement

But confusion ensued over the alert and who was responsible for the intrusion.

The government of North Gyeongsang province, which includes Ulleung, sent out an alert saying the jets were suspected to be North Korean, which it later corrected.

Still, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety issued the shelter warning at 7:52am (22:52 GMT on Monday) and lifted the alert three minutes later after the aircraft had left the area.

The last time the island in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, was sent into panic was in 2022 after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles into the sea during a period of heightened inter-Korean tensions. After one missile headed towards Ulleung, it triggered air raid sirens and led to residents evacuating.

What has South Korea said about Russia?

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had conveyed its regret over the incident to Russia and called for measures to prevent a recurrence, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported.

The ministry also sent the message to the Russian embassy in Seoul but stopped short of summoning the Russian ambassador, diplomatic sources told the agency.

Still, the Ministry of National Defence called in Russia’s military attache, Nikolai Marchenko, to lodge a formal complaint.

Russian military aircraft have entered South Korea’s ADIZ five times so far this year.

Last week, South Korea announced Russian military aircraft had temporarily entered the ADIZ.

On the same day, Japan protested to Moscow after also saying two suspected Russian aircraft had entered its airspace off its southwestern coast.

In 2019, South Korean fighter jets had fired warning shots after a Russian A-50 early warning aircraft, flying alongside Russian and Chinese bombers in a joint patrol, entered its territorial airspace near the island of Dokdo.

At the time, Moscow denied violating South Korean airspace.

What has Russia said about the incident?

So far, Moscow has not commented.

Russia does not recognise South Korea’s authority over its ADIZ and has argued it has no basis in international law.

What is the status of Russian-South Korean relations?

The two countries have fairly strained relations.

Moscow has a close relationship with North Korea, and Pyongyang deployed troops to help Russia’s soldiers during its war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Seoul has joined Western sanctions against Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

However, recently, the leaders of the two countries have signalled interest in restoring ties.

Last week, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a 10-minute meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and agreed to pursue cooperation where possible while also working to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula, an official in Seoul told reporters on the condition of anonymity, Yonhap reported.