Government forces made early gains in September, but Houthi defences and fighting on multiple fronts have slowed the offensive.

Share Why has Yemen’s offensive against the Houthis in al-Bayda stalled? on social media

When Yemen’s internationally recognised government launched a counteroffensive against the Houthis in the strategically important al-Bayda province in September, it appeared to open a major new front against the group.

Al-Bayda, a province in central Yemen, has become one of the flashpoints since the Yemeni government launched its response to a series of Houthi advances on the coast and around Taiz in September.

Fighting continues in and around the central province, but government forces have failed to achieve a significant breakthrough since the September counteroffensive.

There have been hundreds of air raids on Houthi positions in al-Bayda since then, but initial advances on the ground have failed to develop into a broader push towards the provincial capital.

Houthi fortifications, minefields and difficult terrain reportedly slowed the offensive, while government forces faced pressure from simultaneous fighting elsewhere in Yemen.

On November 21, Houthi media reported eight air strikes on telecommunications towers in al-Bayda’s Mukayras district.

In mid-November, government-aligned forces withdrew from areas near the strategically important Bab al-Mandeb Strait to reinforce their defences around Aden, the government’s main base of operations.

Why is al-Bayda important?

Located southeast of Sanaa, al-Bayda occupies a strategic position connecting northern and southern Yemen and holds several important military fronts.

Advertisement

For the Houthis, the province provides a defensive buffer and access to supply routes linking their positions in neighbouring areas.

For government forces, retaking al-Bayda could disrupt Houthi supply lines, ease pressure on surrounding provinces and potentially open routes towards the capital Sanaa, held by the Iran-backed rebels since September 2014 and triggering an ongoing war with forces linked to the government.

But the province’s mountainous terrain, winding roads and valleys make it difficult for attacking forces to advance, secure territory and maintain supply lines.

Brigadier General Mohammed al-Kumaim, a Yemeni military analyst, previously told Al Jazeera that if the government took control of al-Bayda, it would cut Houthi supply routes and increase pressure on the group’s other strongholds.

Such gains, however, would depend on the government’s ability to hold this territory and sustain military operations.

Al-Bayda has seen repeated clashes since the Houthis expanded their control beyond Sanaa in 2014. Government forces and allied tribal fighters have periodically captured territory, only to lose it during subsequent Houthi counteroffensives.

In July 2021, government forces advanced into parts of the province before the Houthis recaptured the lost territory.

What has prevented a breakthrough?

Beyond the military challenges, divisions among forces opposed to the Houthis have complicated efforts to sustain the government offensive. There remain deep divisions between forces aligned to the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a coalition of separatist groups who want independence for south Yemen.

While officially dissolved earlier this year, armed groups once under the STC umbrella remain important actors in Adan and southern Yemen. Continued differences between the Yemeni government and southern separatists reportedly remain a problem in creating a united front against the Houthis.

Ali al-Dhahab, a Yemeni military and strategic analyst, told Al Jazeera that local resistance groups had repeatedly suffered from inconsistent government support, disrupted supply lines and political rivalries among anti-Houthi factions.

He said violence in neighbouring southern areas had also prevented fighters in al-Bayda from establishing reliable supply routes and securing the support needed for prolonged operations.

The latest fighting reflects the broader difficulties facing Yemen’s fragmented anti-Houthi forces, which are attempting to defend multiple fronts while challenging the group’s control of strategically important territory.

Advertisement

The government’s recent withdrawal from areas near Bab al-Mandeb has added to those pressures, as forces concentrate on defending Aden against further Houthi advances.

The central challenge for the government in al-Bayda remains unchanged: Converting the province’s strategic importance into lasting territorial gains.