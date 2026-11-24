Analysts say fuel shortages blamed on US sanctions are worsening the crisis.

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The World Health Organization’s top official is in Cuba, as the island continues to suffer under an ailing healthcare system amid an economic crisis deepened by United States sanctions.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited a paediatric cardiology centre in Havana on Monday alongside the country’s Public Health Minister Dr Jose Angel Portal Miranda.

“Hola, Havana!” Tedros wrote in a post on X during his tour. “Here for a visit to discuss Cuba’s health situation, challenged by sanctions, fuel and electricity shortages.”

The WHO leader arrived Sunday at the invitation of health authorities in the Caribbean nation for a three-day visit, the second time he has visited Cuba as WHO director-general.

Portal Miranda welcomed Tedros, saying it was an opportunity for him to see firsthand the reality of the Cuban healthcare system and the challenges that it faces.

Sharp decline

Cuba’s once-vaunted system of free universal healthcare has deteriorated sharply.

Analysts say the crisis has been compounded by fuel shortages that they blame on stricter US sanctions on the island’s energy sector, worsening an economy that already had been limping for years.

A government report released in June said that the survival rate for children with cancer had fallen to 65 percent from 85 percent, before the energy blockade began in January.

Hospitals across Cuba face shortages of supplies including syringes, gauze, vaccines and anaesthetics. They also lack spare parts to repair equipment such as haemodialysis and CT scan machines.

“The situation is shocking,” said Mario Cruz Penate, the Pan American Health Organization and WHO representative on the island.

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He noted that Cuba has long enjoyed health indicators comparable to those of developed nations, including low mortality, high life expectancy, broad vaccination coverage and widespread prenatal care.