At least 10 wounded after blast at restaurant in the Dong Da district in Hanoi as rescue operations under way.

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An explosion in a crowded residential part of Vietnam’s capital Hanoi has killed at least six people and injured 10, according to local authorities.

The blast occurred at a restaurant in the Dong Da district at about 8am (01:00 GMT) Tuesday, shattering windows, tearing metal shutters from their frames and heavily damaging surrounding buildings and homes, according to local media reports.

The restaurant was full of people at the time of the explosion, which the Ministry of Public Security believes was related to cooking gas. More people are feared to be trapped under the rubble, which rescuers have spent hours searching through, reported Vietnam’s VnExpress newspaper.

One nearby resident described the blast as “deafening”.

“There was a flash of light, and doors, glass and everything around me were sent flying,” the unnamed resident told the state-affiliated VietNamNet newspaper.

Photos published by VnExpress showed the restaurant, located on the ground floor of an apartment block, almost completely collapsed. Rubble was scattered across the narrow street outside, where several cars and motorbikes were damaged or overturned.

Dozens of firefighters and other rescue officials were dispatched to the scene. They were still digging through rubble more than four hours later, said VnExpress, adding that the city’s mayor was also present.

Authorities have since evacuated people from nearby buildings deemed structurally unsafe, said the report.