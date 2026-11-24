Analysts say US sanctions unlikely to weaken Hezbollah significantly, but risk hurting the Lebanese populace.

Beirut, Lebanon – New United States sanctions on an organisation linked to the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah will have a limited impact beyond the political messaging the punishment provides, analysts have told Al Jazeera.

The organisation – a charity called Wa Ta’awanu Association – was among the entities and individuals targeted by the US Treasury in new sanctions announced on November 18, accusing it of being a “front organisation” for Hezbollah. The Treasury said the sanctions were an effort to disrupt Hezbollah’s financing networks.

The sanctions are part of a US campaign against Hezbollah, a Shia political and military group. Washington has put pressure on the Lebanese government to make progress on disarming Hezbollah, which has been engaged in an on-off war with Israel for the past 40 years.

But experts told Al Jazeera, the sanctions will do little to change Lebanon’s domestic situation, in which Hezbollah has been one of the major powers – if not the major power – over the past two decades.

“[The US] is threatening to impose sanctions on political, judicial and security figures but that won’t change the reality,” Qassem Kassir, a Lebanese journalist close to Hezbollah, told Al Jazeera. “Sanctions or the threat of sanctions will not change the reality inside Lebanon.”

Lebanese media reports have suggested that the US, frustrated by the Lebanese government’s lack of progress in disarming the Iran-backed group, could apply sanctions beyond direct Hezbollah affiliates and start to target bankers and businessmen.

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“There are other packages, a second, third, maybe a fourth [round of sanctions],” Ali Hamade, a Lebanese journalist with Annahar, claimed in a video posted to social media. “It will focus on Hezbollah funding and money smuggling efforts and may involve several bankers, figures in the world of Lebanese finance and business, in the real estate sector and contractors.

He added that politicians, security personnel, judges, and figures in Lebanese public administration were unlikely to face sanctions yet.

Targeting Hezbollah-affiliated organisations

Hezbollah, a Shia-dominated movement which emerged during the Lebanese civil war, is part of a wider network of Iran-linked groups in the region. The group is believed to receive direct financing from Tehran, as well as its own financing networks.

In its sanctions announcement, the US Treasury claimed that the Wa Ta’awanu Association “provides cover for Hizballah’s activities under the guise of delivering humanitarian services”.

But Kassir said the group provided assistance to needy Lebanese people.

“Unfortunately, the Americans and some Lebanese parties want to prevent any assistance or service from reaching people,” he said. “However, sanctions will not stop the work of the Wa Ta’awanu Association, just as it has not been able to stop the Al Qard Al Hassan, educational institutions, construction companies and Jihad Al-Binaa.”

Al Qard Al Hassan, a financial institution, and Jihad Al-Binaa, a construction company, are part of a wide array of Hezbollah-affiliated organisations that have been sanctioned by the US, though both companies also employ or serve people not affiliated with Hezbollah.

Sanctions as leverage

Israel has continued to attack what it says are Hezbollah targets in Lebanon intermittently, despite a “ceasefire” agreement earlier this year.

It also continues to hold territory it invaded up to 10km (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.

Israel – backed by the US – has tied its withdrawal from Lebanon to the full disarmament of Hezbollah. Talks between the Israeli and Lebanese governments were held earlier this year and led to a Framework Agreement in June, which designated so-called “pilot zones” where Israeli troops would withdraw, and the Lebanese army would deploy to disarm Hezbollah.

But the pilot zone programme has had little success, as Israel still refuses to withdraw from new territories and accuses the Lebanese army of failing to disarm Hezbollah in the existing pilot zones.

In the meantime, the US has looked for other means to pressure Hezbollah, as it continues attacks against the group’s patron, Iran.

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“The US treats sanctions as one of several forms of pressure that it can exert on Hezbollah’s financial networks,” David Wood, the senior Lebanon analyst with International Crisis Group, told Al Jazeera. “Washington has also targeted Hezbollah’s efforts to raise money outside of traditional financial systems – such as receiving physical cash – by insisting that the Lebanese state exert more control over the country’s airport, seaports and border with neighbouring Syria.”

But Wood argued that sanctions against the group and individuals connected to it are only likely to have a limited effect.

“The threat of US sanctions might change the behaviour of some Lebanese elites, but that source of leverage largely disappears after imposing sanctions, because it is not straightforward to lift them,” Wood said. “Imposing US sanctions seeks to raise the cost of doing business with Hezbollah, especially for alleged associates of the party who enjoy lucrative sources of private income. This tactic is probably less effective in relation to direct affiliates of Hezbollah, which are more likely to operate outside traditional financial networks already.”

A political tool

Analysts also argue that the US’s use of sanctions is politically driven, showing that it is not a neutral or balanced actor when it comes to brokering deals between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

“The US is not a fair or equal decision-maker because it is a strategic partner of Israel and that’s the motivation behind sanctions,” Karim Safieddine, a Beirut-based nonresident fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy, told Al Jazeera. “Sanctions by, say, the UN or independent bodies or courts that actually assess Hezbollah’s criminal culpability are one thing. But partisan sanctions that are part of warfare obviously only induce further [divisions] in Lebanon and have had lots of repercussions on people who are not Hezbollah.”

The US pressure campaign is still having an adverse effect on Lebanese people who do not support, or in some cases, actively oppose Hezbollah, due to the affiliation of the Shia community with the group – a connection the group itself also stresses at times.

“There are real repercussions on normal Lebanese people, especially Shia, because of supposed affiliations within a party that is very embedded in a community,” Safieddine said. “And it’s very hard to disembed it, as opposed to the genocidal tactics used by Israel. But the issue with sanctions is that they’re not actually based on criteria of human rights respectability.”