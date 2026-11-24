Washington, DC, United States – The US House’s general counsel has accused federal prosecutors of wrongly claiming in court that the chamber’s legal office backed a raid on the home of Representative Ilhan Omar.

Court documents unsealed on Monday evening show that in the lead-up to the early morning October 12 raid on Omar’s home in Washington, DC, US Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh ordered the Department of Justice to give the lawmaker an opportunity to assert that some materials taken by them are constitutionally protected because she is a sitting member of Congress.

Matthew Berry, the House’s top lawyer, was tasked with helping protect that constitutional separation of powers for lawmakers, under a provision of the Constitution referred to as the Speech or Debate clause.

At court before the raid on Omar’s house, the Justice Department alleged it had consulted Berry and received his backing. Federal prosecutors told the court that Berry’s office “refused to be involved in the search” and that, “echoing the United States’ position, explained that, in his view, Speech or Debate clause protections do not extend to a member’s private residence”.

Berry told Al Jazeera that the Justice Department’s claim that his refusal to be involved in the search meant he agreed with the department was “categorically false”.

Berry acknowledged that his office had responded to a Justice Department email on the eve of the raid, saying that his office would not be present during the operation itself, but pointed out that a court had ruled Omar’s representatives must be given the chance to assert the constitutional privilege over which items were taken from her home.

Advertisement

“The Department of Justice’s assertion that I refused to be involved in the search of Representative Ilhan Omar’s residence because I agreed with the Department that Speech or Debate Clause protections do not extend to a Member’s private residence is categorically false,” Berry said in a statement.

According to court documents, Judge Sharbaugh rejected federal prosecutors’ assertions that the key constitutional provision shielding lawmakers from turning over work-related materials did not apply to Omar’s home, saying “this court sees differently.”

‘Unlawful search’

The raid on Omar’s home was widely condemned by Democratic lawmakers, who said it was a dangerous intrusion by President Donald Trump that violated constitutional separation of powers.

Omar’s lawyers, in a letter to the Justice Department after the raid in October, had said, “This search was neither justified nor lawful.” They said investigators did not provide them with a copy of the warrant in advance, and seized her phone and passport, along with other materials from her home.

Omar’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Al Jazeera.

A federal raid on a sitting member of Congress’ home was “extremely unusual”, and it would be highly doubtful the House Office of General Counsel would not want to be involved, said Timothy Heaphy, a former federal prosecutor who served as lead counsel for the House committee that investigated the January 6, 2021 attacks on the US Capitol.

The House general counsel’s office “represents the institutional prerogatives of the House. If a committee subpoenas something and there is an objection, the House’s General Counsel litigates that … if there is a Speech and Debate issue, they generally are involved,” Heaphy said.

“They would certainly want a voice in protecting the Speech and Debate privilege for members, regardless of politics. They are supposed to be bipartisan.”

The administration of US President Donald Trump is investigating Omar over alleged immigration fraud, with the president and top officials calling for her to lose her US citizenship and be deported.

Omar became a naturalised US citizen in 2000 after fleeing Somalia with her family as a child, according to her House biography. She has repeatedly rejected allegations by conservative critics about her immigration status, which was also probed in 2019 during Trump’s first administration.