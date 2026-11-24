Despite alarm about toxic lead exposure, federal officials say destroying the unstable explosive compound is the safest course of action.

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The United States Army has announced it plans to carry out two consecutive, rapid controlled detonations of lead azide in the midwestern state of Iowa at 9am (15:00 GMT) on Wednesday, after a series of postponements.

The announcement on Tuesday comes as controversy continues to swirl around the planned detonation. The explosion risks sending particles of lead, a toxic metal, into surrounding communities.

But military experts warn that the lead azide, a compound used in munitions, will become increasingly unstable in the cold weather, risking an uncontrolled blast.

“Inaction is no longer an option,” Major General Eric Shirley, the army official in charge of the disposal effort, told reporters on Tuesday. “It would be irresponsible for us not to take the determined consensus-based course of action moving forward that has been selected.”

Shirley said the US Army has been working closely with state and federal officials.

The military has also taken a number of steps to mitigate harm to the public, he added. Earthworks had been constructed around the blast site, and cisterns were dug to collect any particles from the blast.

A political divide

The planned detonation has divided local political figures, with some questioning the safety of the military’s proposal and how the lead azide was allowed to reach such a state.

Others offered support to the US Army. Iowa’s Republican Governor Kim Reynolds, for instance, said the military was taking the right step in going ahead with the detonation.

“I believe, based on the information I’ve been given, that the danger is immediate, and I trust the Army will do everything in its power to protect the people who could be affected,” Reynolds wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

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The controlled detonation is slated to destroy 68 drums containing almost 4,500kg (10,000lb) of deteriorating lead azide — an explosive that has been used in military munitions since World War I.

The blasts are set to take place at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, in the southeastern part of the state.

The facility is a sprawling 7,700-hectare (19,000-acre) installation near Middletown and Des Moines County, about 16 kilometres (10 miles) west of the Mississippi River, which separates Iowa and the state of Illinois.

Environmental groups have raised concerns that the planned explosions would release a cloud of toxic lead into the air, citing a government estimate that the plume could travel more than 160 kilometres (100 miles).

Those particles could eventually land on homes, crops and livestock far beyond the detonation site.

The Iowa Environmental Council and the state branch of the Sierra Club filed a lawsuit on November 19 to stop the detonation, and last week, a federal appeals court issued an administrative stay to pause the planned explosion.

On Monday, President Donald Trump also weighed in, announcing that he had also ordered the military to hold off.

He said that the controlled explosion could proceed only with the agreement of the federal appeals court and Iowa’s Democratic Governor-elect Rob Sand.

Later that day, the appeals court lifted its administrative stay, clearing the way for the US Army to proceed with the in-place detonation.

Sand has yet to weigh in on whether he supports the US Army’s plans. He has, however, advocated for greater transparency.

“Everyday Iowans are entitled to know how Middletown came to this situation, and learn why the administration believes this is the best path forward,” Sand said in a statement on Monday.

“That means they should have the same access to the information I’ve received in briefings from the administration, straight from the source.”

What happens after the detonations?

To curb potential lead exposure, federal agencies and the US Army have been rolling out guidance to nearby residents.

In a public safety advisory on Tuesday, the military instructed residents to turn off fans that pull in outside air and switch their heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to a setting that blocks outdoor air intake.

The US Army also advised maximising indoor filtration after the explosion until the lead plume clears.

It is unclear the extent to which the US government will undertake cleanup efforts after the blast.

Under Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) policy, professional cleanup is necessary when as little as five micrograms are present per square foot (0.09 square metres) on floors, or when 40 micrograms are present on the same surface area for windowsills.

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Those levels went into effect in January to better protect people — notably young children — from lead exposure.

Lead can cause developmental problems in children, including brain damage and speech problems, and among adults, it can also cause serious harm to internal organs, as well as during pregnancy.

Abatement efforts — designed to reduce lead exposure — are required only when the amount of lead dust meets or exceeds the action levels listed by the EPA.

But Bruce Lanphear, a paediatric epidemiologist and professor of health sciences at Simon Fraser University, takes issue with the use of regulatory thresholds as a measure of whether to act following the Iowa explosions.

Lead is already ubiquitous in the local environment, owing to decades of industrial activity, historical emissions and other sources, including the lead-based paint commonly used in the 20th century.

A post-detonation reading that falls below an EPA screening threshold would not, by itself, establish that little or no contamination has occurred, according to Lanphear.

“Cleanup should aim to restore lead concentrations to their pre-detonation levels, rather than merely reducing them below a regulatory screening level,” he explained.

“A farmer should not have to accept a substantial increase in soil lead simply because the final concentration remains below a government standard.”

The price of cleanup

Remediation efforts will not be easy.

For landowners in the projected fallout area, the detonation may usher in years of federal activity on their property for environmental testing and remediation.

On November 20, the US Army posted a right-of-entry (ROE) form outlining instructions and the terms of that access.

A landowner who signs the form grants the US government and its representatives an irrevocable right to use their property as a work area for up to 36 months.

Federal crews could bring in equipment, erect temporary structures, collect environmental samples, and install groundwater-monitoring wells.

Landowners are under no obligation to sign. But some experts say the agreement offers a means of shifting the burden of environmental monitoring and cleanup to the government.

Patrick O’Shaughnessy, a public health professor at the University of Iowa, told Al Jazeera that it is not enough for residents to simply hose off outdoor surfaces after the blast.

That might simply wash any lead particles into the surrounding soil, where young children can still ingest it through frequent hand-to-mouth contact.

“You’re just kind of transferring the pollutant from one surface to another,” O’Shaughnessy said.

Even once the lead-dust cloud appears to dissipate, O’Shaughnessy warned that danger could still be present. Lead can remain suspended in air that otherwise looks pristine to the naked eye.

“You can’t just look up in the air and go, ‘Oh, everything looks clear, so I’m fine.’ That’s not going to be the case at all,” O’Shaughnessy explained.