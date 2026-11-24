Public outcry led to a legal battle when details surfaced of the plans to conduct two controlled detonations.

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The United States military will proceed with its plan to blow up a deteriorating stockpile of toxic lead explosives in rural Iowa, according to the army’s top civilian official, after a federal appeals court gave clearance to the waste disposal operation.

In an announcement late Monday on X, Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle called the choice to move forward a “consensus decision” among all the federal agencies involved, as well as the courts and state officials.

“Every expert agency agrees, and both Iowa’s current and incoming governors say the call belongs to the experts,” Telle said.

“We are proceeding with the controlled removal in full coordination with all state, local and federal authorities.”

The Army prompted a public outcry last week when details surfaced of its plan to conduct two controlled detonations of 68 drums containing almost 4,500kg (10,000lb) of degraded lead azide, a chemical used in munitions, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa.

Legal battle

Environmental groups immediately filed suit to block the plan, raising public safety concerns over the likelihood that the explosions would release a plume of toxic lead dust over homes, crops and livestock far beyond the detonation site, about 240km (150 miles) southeast of Des Moines.

The lawsuit challenged a special permit granted for the operation by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA countered that a managed detonation would be far less risky than an uncontrolled, spontaneous explosion of the highly volatile material, a scenario the agency said was growing more likely as the weather turns colder in Iowa.

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According to the EPA, any attempt to chemically neutralise or relocate the storage drums would also risk an uncontrolled blast.

A three-judge panel of the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals last Thursday issued a temporary stay blocking the EPA’s permit while the court more thoroughly reviewed the case.

But Trump administration lawyers filed a legal notice two days later asserting that the Army intended to carry out the controlled detonation with or without court approval, citing an emergency exemption to federal environmental laws.

Then, in another twist on Monday, US President Donald Trump weighed in on the controversy, ordering the Army to hold off on its disposal plan until the appeals court had ruled in its favour.

Hours after Trump’s edict on Monday pausing the army’s demolition plan, the 8th Circuit sided with the EPA and lifted the court’s earlier stay, removing the final legal obstacle. But the status of the detonation plan remained unclear until Telle’s announcement on Monday night.