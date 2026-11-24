Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has become increasingly vocal about AI as end of term nears.

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United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for measures to better manage the risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI) during a conference in Barbados.

“Today I call for member states to coordinate efforts and to develop within the next year a globally inclusive and principles-based multilateral framework for AI risk management, backed by independent and credible oversight,” Guterres said Monday.

Guterres, who is approaching the end of his term due in December, has become increasingly vocal about the need for safety measures around advanced technology to avoid a future in which “killer robots” are a reality.

‘Realities of today’s world’

Guterres said Monday at the Bridgetown Special Summit on AI Safety that “when one looks at different other institutions of global governance … they correspond to the reality of the world in 1945”.

“It’s clear that institutions need to be reformed in order to adapt themselves to the realities of today’s world,” he said.

“That applies to the UN, and that applies to the international financial architecture, that applies to the world trade system.”

Guterres said that he would advise his successor, due to take office in the new year but yet to be selected, that properly controlling AI would be necessary for “humanity to maintain control of our world”.

The AI race

International regulation of AI appears distant as the technology’s superpowers, the United States and China, continue to seek the upper hand in research and development breakthroughs.

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Nonetheless, Guterres said that a starting point could be for countries to agree on shared safety measures, a testing regime and basic requirements for independent oversight.

In September, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX chief Elon Musk called for a slowdown in the development of AI.

Others, like Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, want to move full steam ahead.

Regulators in the US, where AI development has proceeded at the fastest pace, appear unlikely to immediately intervene.

In September, US President Donald Trump hosted a group of American tech executives who agreed to abide by a voluntary code of conduct on AI safety.