Group must be held accountable for ‘targeting our partners and innocent civilians’, says Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.

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The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on Yemen’s Houthis as well as four of the armed group’s senior officials.

Announcing the measures on Wednesday, the British government accused the Iran-backed group of “deliberately attempting to undermine stability in the Middle East”.

It accused the four sanctioned individuals – Houthi Interior Minister Abdulkarim Amir al-Din Hussein al-Houthi, security and intelligence chief Abdul Hakim Hashem Ali al-Khaiwani, judge Mohammed Moufleh and prosecutor Sarim al-Din Muffadal – of involvement in human rights abuses.

Muffadal, according to the UK government, “is reasonably suspected of having directly perpetrated, or knowingly permitted or acquiesced in, sexual violence, including rape, torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment of women detainees”.

Al-Houthi, meanwhile, allegedly oversaw the custody of detainees who were “subjected to torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment”. Such abuses included “electric shocks, beatings and sexual violence”, the UK government said.

The sanctioned individuals are subject to an asset freeze and travel ban, it added.

The UK government said the measures reaffirmed Britain’s view that “Houthi aggression is unacceptable and that the group must be held to account”.

It cited the group’s attacks on vessels in the Bab al-Mandeb strait, strikes targeting civil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and “aggression” in Yemen.

Since seizing Yemen’s capital Sanaa in September 2014, the Houthis – also known as Ansar Allah, Arabic for Supporters of God – have controlled much of northern and western Yemen, and Yemen’s internationally recognised government has controlled much of the south. While a United Nations-brokered ceasefire largely halted the fighting in 2022, the conflict flared again in July when the Houthis announced a blockade on Saudi ports.

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The group then carried out a lightning offensive in September, seizing much of Yemen’s Red Sea coastline near Bab al-Mandeb. Government forces launched a counteroffensive last month to recapture territory from the Houthis, but earlier this month forces allied to the government said they would withdraw from areas around the strait and focus on defending Aden.

During the latest flare-up in fighting, Saudi Arabia, which leads a coalition in support of Yemen’s internationally recognised government, has been targeted in near-daily Houthi rocket and drone strikes. One attack on King Khalid international airport in Riyadh in October killed 13 people.

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the sanctions sent a message that Britain “will always act in support of British values and interests.”

“The Houthis’ renewed aggression targeting our partners and innocent civilians is unacceptable and they must be held to account,” said Miliband.