The Ministry of National Defence did not elaborate on the cause of the crash, days after another deadly army helicopter accident.

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A Turkish Air Force helicopter has crashed in western Turkiye, killing five crew members, according to the country’s Ministry of National Defence.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, 12 days after similar accident killed four people.

“An AS-532 helicopter belonging to our air force crashed after taking off from Eskisehir for training purposes,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. “The wreckage of the helicopter has been reached and search and rescue operations are continuing.”

The ministry did not specify the cause of the crash. Eskisehir is home to the air force’s 1st Main Jet Base Command.

Media footage showed emergency teams at the scene of the crash near Yorukakcayir village, about 15km (nine miles) west of Eskisehir city centre.

The AS-532 Cougar is a twin-engine, French-made multi-purpose helicopter that is used by militaries across the world.

On November 12, an army Sikorsky S-70 crashed near Malatya in southern Turkiye, killing four crew members. No official explanation has been given since.

Turkiye has the second-largest army in NATO.