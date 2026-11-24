The US president used his podium to attack the California governor for a decision to commute 548 death sentences.

United States President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his support for the death penalty in an event that doubled as a platform to attack one of his most visible critics, California Governor Gavin Newsom.

On Monday, Trump spoke at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, where he was joined by the families of crime victims and his attorney general, Todd Blanche.

“The ultimate crimes deserve the ultimate punishment,” Trump said of the death penalty, calling it a cornerstone of “ virtually every society throughout history, at least every successful society”.

“Under the Trump administration, we are bringing it back, and we will not stop in our pursuit of justice. We will not yield.”

He concluded the appearance by signing a presidential directive ordering the Department of Justice to seek the death penalty in murder cases involving children, rape and human trafficking.

The directive also pushes for the attorney general to “expedite” executions for those on federal death row.

As part of his speech, Trump called on Congress to pass the Just Punishment for Murder Act, a bill sponsored by Republican Representative Brandon Gill, which the president said would “strengthen the death penalty in America”.

But he dedicated much of his remarks to slamming Newsom, a Democrat widely seen as a possible contender for the 2028 presidential race.

Newsom’s second term as governor will end on January 4. Under California term limits, he was ineligible to run again in the 2026 midterm elections.

Still, the governor and former San Francisco mayor has carved a national profile for himself as a proxy for Democrats during high-stakes political campaigns — and as a critic of Trump.

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Trump, however, zeroed in on one of Newsom’s final major actions while in office: commuting the sentences of those on California’s death row.

On November 5, two days after the midterms, Newsom announced that the 548 people sentenced to death in California would instead be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

He described the action as an extension of the moratorium on executions he put in place after taking office in 2019.

“I could not remain true to my values and oversee the killing of people with death warrants in California,” he wrote in an open letter.

He nevertheless denounced the harm the 548 people had caused.

“Many Californians feel that those who commit brutal crimes deserve to die,” Newsom wrote. “But as Governor, I have concluded the state cannot morally kill them.”

He called on Californians to let the 548 people “die in obscurity” while remembering their victims.

Trump, however, framed the mass commutation as an effort to help “evil monsters” escape justice.

“This afternoon, we come together to stand against the travesty and to wrap our arms around the families of victims who were so cruelly betrayed by bad government and our political system,” Trump said.

The president proceeded to launch barbs at Newsom, calling him “ a terrible governor” who “ stole away the only closure” the victims’ families “might ever have”.

He then invited several family members on stage to denounce Newsom’s decision.

“ You took the only justice we had and left families feeling abandoned by the state that promised to protect us,” Sandra Friend, the mother of eight-year-old murder victim Michael Lyons, said in her remarks, directed at Newsom.

In anticipation of Monday’s news conference, Newsom also released statements from families that supported his choice.

“When victims are this divided, the death penalty shouldn’t be the answer. Victims deserve so much more than a promise of justice through vengeance,” Jess Nichol, the sister of murder victim Polly Klaas, said in one of the statements.

“They deserve counselling, medical care, financial support, and a justice system that helps them heal. I want something better for survivors: real, tangible support.”

The tit-for-tat between Newsom and Trump comes as support for the death penalty has slumped in recent years.

A November poll released by the research firm Gallup found that 49 percent of US adults support the death penalty, the lowest rate since 1971.

Opponents of the death penalty have frequently pointed to the prevalence of botched executions and the possibility that innocent people may be executed.

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The Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit, has found that approximately 202 people formerly on death row were later found to be wrongfully convicted. The exoneration rate, it said, was one for every eight people executed in the US.

Death penalty cases also typically tend to result in longer court battles and higher costs.

Before Newsom’s mass commutation, California reportedly had the largest death row in the Western Hemisphere, representing roughly a quarter of the country’s death sentences.

Newsom’s successor, Governor-elect Xavier Becerra, has pledged to continue the death penalty moratorium once sworn in.

But that policy puts California at odds with a push under Trump to embrace the death penalty and expand execution methods.

Upon taking office for a second term on January 20, 2025, Trump signed the first of several executive orders aimed at “restoring the death penalty”.

He pushed to have execution be the de facto punishment for the murder of law enforcement officers, as well as for murder cases where undocumented immigrants are the defendants.

In April, the Trump administration also said it would prioritise the use of the death penalty by expanding the acceptable methods for federal execution, including firing squads.

In October, Trump’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that one execution by firing squad — that of the Fort Hood shooter, Nidal Hasan — would be livestreamed to the public, prompting backlash.

Trump later walked back the announcement, amid reports that he did not realise Hassan was in a wheelchair.

During his first term, Trump oversaw 13 federal executions, the most of any president in decades. In Monday’s speech, he framed such punishments as “common sense”.

“ When it comes to defending the lives and safety of American people, there can be no compromise,” he said.