The US attorney general refused to discuss claims by President Donald Trump that his administration conducted a ‘thorough’ probe.

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Amid bipartisan pushback over Nvidia’s decision to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang, United States Attorney General Todd Blanche has opted not to discuss whether the tech executive was under federal investigation.

At a press conference in Washington, DC, on Friday, Blanche was pressed by reporters over whether the Department of Justice had investigated Huang.

“What does that mean, ‘Had Huang been investigated’? For what?” Blanche responded.

“I don’t understand the question. Even the reporting from the various leaks or sources or whatever that was out there didn’t suggest that Huang himself was under some sort of investigation.”

Blanche also attempted to clarify US President Donald Trump’s comments that his administration had “exonerated” Huang of wrongdoing.

“What the president said is that he talked to a lot of people going into the decision that he made to encourage the board to reinstate him,” Blanche said. “And so, I’m not going to get into communications I had with the president about it, but what he was saying was true.”

Huang has been under scrutiny since late October, when The New York Times broke the story that he had been romantically involved with Alice Huang, an executive for the technology firm Megaspeed.

Alice Huang, according to the report, had been recruited by Chinese intelligence to help influence policy about US chip sales to China.

Under Jensen Huang’s leadership, Nvidia sold large quantities to Megaspeed, which allegedly diverted the semiconductor chips to China.

The New York Times cited anonymous US intelligence reports as its source. Beijing has denied the report as a “smear”.

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Jensen Huang has since admitted to having extramarital affairs, including with a member of his staff, and on November 12, he resigned his leadership post.

But Trump, who has worked closely with Huang, petitioned for the disgraced CEO to regain control of Nvidia. Huang was reinstated on Monday.

In a social media post that day, Trump said the US “government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security”.

“The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct,” he wrote.

During an hour-long TV interview, also on Monday, the president said his administration had conducted a “thorough” investigation into Huang’s relationship with the alleged Chinese intelligence asset.

“We believe he’s fine. He’s absolutely fine,” Trump told CNBC. He added that he personally “convinced” Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang.

That decision has sparked a political firestorm in Washington as Democrats and Republicans alike decried Trump’s involvement in Huang’s return, as well as the ongoing national security concerns.

The US and China are locked in a competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, and for years, the US has restricted the sale of domestically made chips to the rival superpower, for fear that the technology could be stolen or appropriated by Beijing’s military.

Trump himself has investments in Nvidia. Since he began his second term as president, he has also struck a deal with Huang to give the US government a 15-percent cut of sales of certain AI chips to China, as part of a loosening of restrictions.

During Tuesday’s news conference, Blanche appeared to become defensive when questioned about how the Justice Department ensured Huang had not violated any US laws.

“I’m trying to be as transparent as I can be under the laws and rules around what we do,” Blanche said. “What I said last week is that we were looking into it.”

He continued by explaining that there were various types of “investigations”.

“The FBI, law enforcement looks into things all the time,” he said. “That doesn’t necessarily become a criminal investigation. Doesn’t necessarily become an indictment. It just literally is that. It’s looking into things”.

The attorney general said Trump was “free to talk about whatever he wants”, and he called Nvidia “a good corporate citizen”.

“Obviously, if Nvidia was the target, or was the subject of some criminal investigation, or they were obstructing or thwarting our investigation, then that wouldn’t be the message that the president is saying to the American people,” Blanche said.