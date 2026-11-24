Despite quadrupling its hasbara budget, Israel is losing American hearts and minds, and its PR may be making it worse.

Israeli efforts to maintain the public goodwill of its principal ally, the United States, appear to be continuing despite a series of setbacks.

According to filings with the US Department of Justice’s Foreign Agent Registration Act on October 28, US influencing company Starboard was contracted by Israeli firm LDRS Group LLC, which declares itself as acting on behalf of the State of Israel to conduct “strategic communications and public relations services in the United States to promote the interests of the State of Israel”.

This builds on previous efforts to influence the US public. The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft estimates that more than $1bn has been spent in direct funding for programmes to influence US public opinion in favour of Israel since the genocidal war on Gaza began in October 2023. That figure stands independent to the fundraising and political efforts of domestic organisations supporting Israel, such as the highly influential American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

US support for the multiple wars Israel has embarked on since the Hamas-led attack of 2023 has been close to unconditional. In addition to the annual grant, agreed under former President Barack Obama in 2016, the US has provided at least $25.5bn in appropriations and at least $21.7bn in military support, according to Brown University’s Costs of War project. Almost as critical has been the diplomatic support, which has seen the US use its veto to block United Nations Security Council ceasefire resolutions as well as allowing Palestinian full UN membership.

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Collapsing support

However, evidence that US public support for Israel is collapsing is growing and has, for lawmakers in both countries, become unavoidable. Numerous polls point to growing hostility to Israel, especially among the young, stretching to include those on the right who hold Israel responsible for gulling President Donald Trump into an unwinnable war with Iran that is forcing their own cost of living, and gas prices, still higher.

President Donald Trump’s announcement that the US would end an Obama-era grant to Israel early, made on the day of the US midterms, was widely seen as an attempt to stave off the worst consequences of waning support for Israel across the political divide. But it did little to halt the rout that followed. The heavy spending by AIPAC and its affiliated organisations, estimated at $84m, in support of explicitly pro-Israel candidates, such as Senator Susan Collins of Maine, was largely considered a waste.

“The shift that has occurred in American public attitudes toward Israel is paradigmatic, generational, and lasting,” pollster Shibley Telhami, the director of the University of Maryland’s Critical Issues Poll, said.

“You cannot unsee what you saw in Gaza, over three years. Israeli public relations campaigns are thus swimming against the tide. When they are visibly connected to Israel, they are even toxic, achieving the opposite results, as we have seen in the midterm elections.”

The pro-Israel campaigns are seeing the biggest impact among Republicans, especially among the Evangelical right. “But even there, there is evidence younger people are less impacted by these active and expensive campaigns,” Telhami said.

Losing battle

Concerns that Israel may be losing the battle for American hearts and minds reach beyond the state’s traditional allies on the right. Speaking with US media in May, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attributed the loss of US public support to unspecified foreign states’ manipulation of social media, ignoring the genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 70,000 people, including about 20,000 children, in the past three years. He characterised this as an “eighth front” in Israel’s ongoing wars with regional powers.

In March, Israel quadrupled the budget for its public diplomacy or “hasbara”, to $730m, much of it earmarked for US social media and American eyeballs. In November, it appeared to go further, bringing more than 250 of what Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs determined to be the next generation of US officials, journalists, influencers and community leaders to tour sites associated with the October 7 attack and cement relations with leading Israeli officials.

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“Quadrupling the hasbara spend just means they’re more stupid than I thought they were and I already thought they were pretty stupid,” former Israeli ambassador and consul general in New York Alon Pinkas said. “You change the conversation by changing the policy … So far, they haven’t let any foreign media into Gaza. Can you imagine what happens when they do? No amount of spending on their social media is going to mitigate what international journalists find there.”

Israel and its place in the Middle East had already been losing their relevance to the US before the war on Gaza, he said.

Washington had achieved energy security, the bogeyman of the USSR had been consigned to history, China had emerged as an area of critical interest, and both the public and politicians had grown weary of the kind of forever wars, he said, such as the current US-Israel war on Iran that shows no signs of ending.

“Add to that a resentful and angry president in the White House, and you have some idea of the job [potential incoming prime minister, [Gadi] Eisenkot or whoever, has ahead of them: One that no amount of Hasbara is really going to help.”

Long-term damage?

How far Israeli efforts to entrench US support among future leaders, or to game the country’s social media platforms, might go in reversing negative perceptions of Israel among the American public remains unclear. The midterm elections saw several of the country’s most vocal critics of Israel elected to Congress.

The prospect of renewed war with Iran, initiated through a partnership of two deeply unpopular leaders in the US and Israel, is unlikely to win hearts and minds.

“There’s no doubt that the three pillars of US support for Israel – the public, congressional, and the executive – are at an all-time low, certainly the lowest in my experience,” former State Department Middle East negotiator Aaron David Miller, now a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment, said.

“It’s not just that we’ve seen the US engage in talks over Israel’s advice with Hamas, Yemen’s Houthi rebels and zeroing out aid [in] US weapons, but we’ve also seen a US president talk of his Israeli counterpart in extraordinary terms, and allowing highly critical phone calls of him discussing him to be leaked. However, this doesn’t mean we’re looking at a permanent rupture. A new Israeli government following different policies will take a good part of the tension out of public perceptions and Congressional angst.”