The Zimbabwean man was arrested on November 8 at a Johannesburg airport while attempting to board a flight to Russia.

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A South African court has convicted and sentenced a Zimbabwean man for trying to travel to Russia to fight in Ukraine after he was arrested earlier this month alongside eight others.

Tafadzwa Sithole was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday, under a five-year suspension, meaning he would only have to serve the time if he is convicted of a similar crime within that time period. Sithole is set to be deported back to Zimbabwe.

He told the court that he had agreed to fight for Russia in the war in exchange for “remuneration” after successfully applying online in Zimbabwe.

“He knew that the Russian Federation was engaged in an ongoing armed conflict with Ukraine and that the military service he intended to render would be performed in the context of that armed conflict,” his lawyer told the court.

Sithole was arrested at OR Tambo international airport on November 8 while attempting to board a flight to Russia.

Foreign Military Assistance Act

Sithole said a person he identified as “Albina” contacted him after he submitted the application, arranged accommodation in South Africa and provided a flight ticket to Russia. His admissions were detailed in a plea agreement with South African prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty to violating the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act. The act prohibits mercenary activity and regulates military assistance to parties in foreign conflicts, including recruitment and training, and also applies to foreign nationals.

Sithole, who described himself as an unemployed third-year student at a university in Zimbabwe, appeared in court with four other accused who are also negotiating plea agreements with prosecutors.

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He said he entered South Africa legally on November 4 and stayed in an accommodation in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, in preparation for his travel to Russia.

Larger issue at play

Zimbabwe is among several African countries where Russia has been recruiting fighters for its war against Ukraine. Others include South Africa, Kenya, Botswana and Ghana.

Zimbabwean authorities said in March that 15 citizens had been killed in the war in Ukraine and that they were seeking the return of 66 others. The government said recruits were promised well-paid jobs but had their travel documents confiscated and were forced into combat.

Kenya’s government said in February that more than 1,000 citizens had been recruited to fight for Russia. Families protested in Nairobi in March, demanding their relatives’ return and the prosecution of those responsible.

An investigation by Code for Africa, a nonprofit data journalism and technology organisation, identified 289 websites, domains and social media profiles used to lure recruits through false advertising and promises of generous benefits.