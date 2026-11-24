Hasina urges Dhaka to arrange her return on the national airline, as government says she can only return through extradition.

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Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister of Bangladesh who was overthrown more than two years ago, plans to return home from exile in India on December 16, her spokesperson said, as the government said she can only return through extradition.

Hasina went into exile in August 2024 after a student-led mass uprising forced her to end her 15-year rule.

She was later sentenced to death by a Bangladesh court in her absence for ordering the deadly crackdown on the uprising in which hundreds of protesters were killed.

Hasina rejected the verdict and has said she is ready to fight the case once she is back.

Announcing her plan to return on the anniversary of the end of her country’s 1971 liberation war with Pakistan, she urged Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to arrange her flight on the national airline.

“Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka,” spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali said in a statement on Tuesday.

Government position ‘very clear’

Abu Abdullah M Saleh, Prime Minister Rahman’s press secretary, told the Associated Press news agency that the government would stick to its position on Hasina’s extradition as a convict.

“My government’s stand is very clear. She has been convicted in a tribunal. We have sought her extradition,” he said by phone.

Hasina is expected to be arrested upon her return and sent to jail.

Aminul Islam, chief prosecutor of Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal, which sentenced Hasina to death, said it was unreasonable for a convicted fugitive to expect the government to arrange her return.

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The judiciary had earlier said that Hasina would not be able to appeal her death sentence as she missed the required deadline and there would be no legal basis to stop her execution.

In Bangladesh, presidential clemency is allowed, but Hasina has never sought that in earlier statements and has rejected the verdict outright.

The United Nations has said as many as 1,400 people were killed during the unrest that forced Hasina from power.

Hasina’s father led the war against Pakistan and after independence was the first leader of the new People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

He was killed in a military coup in 1975, along with most of his family members. Hasina and her younger sister survived as they were out of the country.