The Saudi-led coalition says building in financial district targeted, marking second time in a week.

A tower in Riyadh’s financial district has been struck by an unspecified projectile amid attacks on Saudi infrastructure by Yemen’s Houthi group, also known as Ansar Allah.

In a post on the social media platform X, the spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition called the Tuesday strike targeting the King Abdullah Financial District a “cowardly terrorist attack”, adding that authorities are conducting an on-site investigation.

The strike marks the second attack on Riyadh’s financial district in less than a week. An earlier attack on Riyadh damaged the Public Investment Fund (PIF) tower, the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the country’s tallest skyscraper. The strike caused “material damage”.

The Saudi-led coalition has not named the building that was struck on Tuesday. However, three separate witnesses said a strike targeted the PIF skyscraper.

A fourth witness told the news agency AFP that a vehicle fitted with a speaker had warned pedestrians in the area to take cover.

No warning was sent to phones about any threats to the capital, as has been the case during recent strikes.