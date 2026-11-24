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A Russian air attack on Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine has killed two people and wounded more than 40, including an infant, the day after Kyiv said its drones sank a Russian warship in a Libyan port far from the front lines of the war.

Russia’s dawn raid on the city in southeast Ukraine destroyed a house and damaged a five-storey apartment building, regional officials said on Tuesday.

It came as the two warring sides continued long-range attacks, launching hundreds of drones overnight.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said air defences intercepted and destroyed 699 Ukrainian drones over seven regions, occupied Crimea and the Black Sea.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 355 drones flew towards the capital overnight and 63 were shot down as they approached.

Reporting from Moscow, Al Jazeera’s Amin Dorghami said it had been a “long time” since Moscow had been targeted with as many drones.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 96 drones overnight, with hits at 13 locations and 73 shot down or jammed.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces hit an electricity substation in Pryluky, in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region, which it said powered Ukraine’s military. Russian forces also hit a dry cargo ship southwest of Odesa that the ministry said was carrying military supplies.

“This too could be considered routine, since Russia is enforcing a blockade on Ukraine’s Black Sea ports,” Dorghami said.

Late on Monday, the Polish military said a Russian drone briefly entered Poland’s airspace during an attack on western Ukraine but was not shot down because of the risk to civilians. Deputy Defence Minister Pawel Zalewski said he assumed the incursion was deliberate, coming three days after three Russian cruise missiles crashed in eastern Poland.

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Reporting from Kyiv, Al Jazeera’s Abdelaziz Mujahid said the incursion “may also signal that the conflict and these confrontations are widening”.

It follows Ukraine’s attack on the Russian corvette Merkury in the Libyan port of Benghazi on Sunday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said seven Ukrainian-built naval drones were used in the “completely legitimate operation against enemy ships”.

“The strike in Benghazi has left Russia without one of its newest combat ships,” said Al Jazeera’s Yulia Shapovalova, reporting from Moscow. “It was commissioned only three years ago.”

Russia’s UN envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, accused Western countries of backing Ukraine’s recent attacks and said Moscow would keep using military means to ensure its security.

On Monday, debris from Russian drones fell in central Kyiv, close to the president’s office and set a five-storey building on fire. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said five people were injured, including a foreign national.

“All of this is a bit too close for comfort for Ukrainians, especially considering that the presidential palace is just a few hundred metres up the road,” reported Al Jazeera’s Audrey McAlpine from the scene.

Zelenskyy said on Monday evening that Ukrainian intelligence warned that Russia was preparing a new series of strikes and urged residents to heed air raid alerts.