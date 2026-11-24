CRP halts advance towards Bunia, citing commitments made during Ugandan-mediated talks with the government.

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The rebel group led by convicted war criminal Thomas Lubanga has withdrawn from areas recently seized in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after days of heavy fighting with government forces.

The Convention for the Popular Revolution (CRP) announced on Tuesday that it had decided to halt an advance towards the town of Bunia, the capital of Ituri province in northeast DRC.

In a statement, the group cited a commitment made in talks with the Congolese government, mediated by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, as one of the reasons for its withdrawal.

The CRP’s decision came one day after the group seized the Iga-Barriere, a strategic area about 25km north of Bunia, forcing government troops to withdraw towards the provincial capital.

Lubanga, a former leader of the Union of Congolese Patriots, was convicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2012 on charges of recruiting and using child soldiers.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison and released in March 2020 after completing his sentence. Lubanga remains sanctioned by the United Nations.

Lubanga announced the formation of the CRP in 2025, opening another front against the DRC’s President Felix Tshisekedi.

The group said the decision to withdraw troops was made “out of respect for the commitments made at the State House” by the Congolese government and the CRP, referring to an October 9 meeting hosted by Uganda between Lubanga and a delegation of senior government and military officials.

Disrupting Ebola response

On Sunday, the World ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Health Organization said fighting near a hospital in the Ituri ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠province, north of Bunia, forced the evacuation of health workers and aid partners, disrupting Ebola response efforts.

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The DRC is experiencing its largest and deadliest Ebola outbreak, which has spread across the country’s east and northeast. Ituri remains one of the most affected provinces.

Thousands of civilians have reportedly been displaced towards Bunia since the weekend due to renewed fighting between rebel fighters and government forces, according to local media reports.