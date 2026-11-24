Ukrainian attacks subsided after Trump’s mid-October declaration of an energy ceasefire, but picked up again later that month.

Ukraine has continued its attacks on Russian oil refineries despite requests from US President Donald Trump to withhold them, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said while threatening retaliation.

Putin made the threat on Tuesday, after Kyiv said it would stop striking Russian energy targets only when Moscow did the same.

Ukrainian attacks subsided after Trump’s mid-October declaration of an energy ceasefire in the conflict that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. But they picked up again in late October.

“We see that the Kyiv regime continues to attack our refining facilities, despite the US president’s appeal and direct request to refrain from such attacks. But the Kyiv authorities are ignoring this advice,” Putin told a meeting of government officials and senior oil executives in the Kremlin.

“In this regard, I would like to stress that retaliatory measures on our part are inevitable.”

He also told the meeting that he wanted additional security measures for energy facilities.

According to estimates from two industry sources cited by the Reuters news agency, Ukrainian drone attacks have cut Russian oil refineries’ combined crude processing volumes by 45 percent since late October.

Several Russian regions have introduced restrictions on retail sales of petrol and diesel following a renewed spate of Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries, according to local media and authorities.

Putin said that while the situation on the domestic fuel market remained difficult, petrol prices have stabilised after they peaked in October.

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Conflict widening?

Elsewhere, Poland on Tuesday accused Moscow of deliberately violating its airspace when a Russian surveillance drone briefly crossed the border.

Reporting from Kyiv, Al Jazeera’s Abdelaziz Mujahid said the incursion “may also signal that the conflict and these confrontations are widening”.

Moscow on Monday accused Estonia, a NATO and European Union member state, of a range of hostile actions “on the verge of triggering open war”, after Estonia announced the closure of their land border.

In other incidents, Warsaw said three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed in Poland on Friday, and a Russian cargo ship with links to the military was hit by drones and caught fire in the Baltic Sea on Saturday in an attack claimed by Ukraine.

On Sunday, Ukraine sank a Russian naval corvette in a Libyan port using maritime drones. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the drone attack was a legitimate act of self-defence, following criticism from Libya’s internationally recognised government in Tripoli.

Additionally, British security officials on Tuesday warned United Kingdom companies providing “material support” for Ukrainian armed forces to brace for Russian sabotage attempts.

Civilian casualties

Meanwhile, a Russian attack killed two people in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, Governor Mykhailo Semikin said on Tuesday.

Forty people, including four children, were wounded in the assault, Semikin added. Images and a video on his Telegram account showed a damaged apartment building with its windows blown out and rubble on the ground.

The Interfax news agency, citing Russia’s Defence Ministry, said on Tuesday that the Russian military hit drone control sites, Starlink satellite terminals and other military assets in Ukraine’s Sumy region, also killing a number of servicemen.