The arrests were made at a property on ⁠⁠the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England.

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Two men have been arrested on suspicion of ⁠⁠⁠⁠burglary and ⁠⁠⁠⁠trespass after a break-in at the country residence of Britain’s Prince William and Princess Catherine in eastern England, according to police.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday after officers were called on Monday night in response to a report of suspicious activity at a property on ⁠⁠⁠⁠the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The property was unoccupied at the time, police added.

The Sun newspaper first reported that police were investigating a break-in at Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom house, which the late Queen Elizabeth gave William and Catherine as a wedding present in 2011.

The men were arrested after a search involving police dogs, drones and a helicopter.

Although William and Catherine use the country retreat for holidays and short breaks, their main home is on the Windsor Castle estate, west of London.

The news ⁠⁠⁠⁠came as William visited Prime Minister Andy ⁠⁠⁠⁠Burnham at the British leader’s office in the capital.

Intruders have breached royal properties several times over the years.

In October 2024, burglars broke into the Windsor Castle estate west of London and stole a pick-up truck and a quad bike from a farm building.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were not in the castle at the time, but it was reported that William and Catherine were in their nearby house.

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Three years earlier, a man armed with a crossbow was detained on the castle grounds. Jaswant Singh Chail was later sentenced to nine years in prison after admitting he had been encouraged by a chatbot to kill Queen Elizabeth.

In 1982, intruder Michael Fagan managed to sneak into the monarch’s private chambers while she was in bed. The queen spent 10 minutes chatting with the burglar before raising the alarm when he asked for a cigarette.

Fagan was sent to a psychiatric hospital, then released and later jailed for unrelated criminal offences.