CDC and state figures on measles deaths differ as Pennsylvania faces escalating health crisis in 46 counties.

Pennsylvania health officials have reported another death linked to the ongoing measles outbreak, bringing the state’s death toll associated with the highly contagious viral disease to nine.

The state Department of Health confirmed on Monday the death of an unvaccinated resident of Centre County in central ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pennsylvania who tested positive for measles.

Pennsylvania, the hardest-hit US state, has recorded 1,638 confirmed measles cases across 46 counties so far in 2026, including 330 hospitalisations.

The nine deaths were recorded across five counties, as Lancaster County accounted ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌for three deaths, while Jefferson County reported two.

Virginia recorded its first measles-related death in more than three decades on Friday, just days after the United States lost its hard-fought designation as having eliminated the highly contagious virus.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin has reported two deaths, and New York state has recorded one child death linked to the disease.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported only six measles-associated deaths so far in 2026, without specifying the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠states where the deaths were recorded.

The discrepancy between state and federal tolls emerged earlier this year after the health agency, under US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, began using National Center for Health Statistics mortality data instead of state figures.

The US Department of Health and Human Services said it ⁠⁠⁠⁠was “saddened to hear of another death in Pennsylvania”, adding that the CDC has provided the state with nearly $4m in one-time emergency funding for ⁠⁠⁠⁠response efforts in 2027.

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A total of 5,838 measles cases were confirmed across the country this year as of November 19, according to CDC data. The figure is the highest number reported by the CDC since 1991.

Children below the age of five account for 18 percent of cases, while children between the ages of five and 19 make up 41 percent of cases.

The number of confirmed cases in November 2026 is more than double the 2,289 confirmed measles cases reported for the full year of 2025.