Israeli settlers set fire to at least a dozen vehicles and several homes in five Palestinian villages across the occupied West Bank over the weekend, spray-painting “Revenge” and “Greetings from Susya”, apparently referring to the recent evacuation of an outpost near that village.

Police said they had opened investigations, according to local media, but no arrests have been reported.

In chat groups, settlers made light of the organised attacks, with one joking about the coming Jewish festival of lights: “Hanukkah is only in two weeks. We are in suspense.”

The attacks, part of a surge in settler violence against Palestinian villages, drew unusually sharp condemnation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political rivals. Former army chief Gadi Eisenkot, seeking to form a new government, called them “Jewish terrorism in every sense of the word” and blamed far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused the government of enabling the attacks, with Yair Lapid calling them “pogroms”. The criticism came as Britain froze the assets of eight Israeli settlement firms and Australia imposed sanctions on settlers and their organisations.

Occupied West Bank: Arson and demolitions

Arson attacks restricted the olive harvest; according to the United Nations Humanitarian Country Team’s latest report, more than 400 attacks causing casualties or damage have occurred since September, including attacks against activists, journalists and diplomats.

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Shootings and beatings: Settlers shot Asmat Tamimi in the abdomen while attacking olive pickers in Nabi Saleh on November 20, and beat farmer Mahmoud al-Harimi on his land in Abu Njeim on November 23, the Wafa news agency reported. During an olive harvest in Beitillu on November 20, settlers slashed the tyres of four cars of journalists. After soldiers forced pickers to leave the groves in Area B, settlers invaded the village, with troops using tear gas in the streets, according to witnesses and videos shared with Al Jazeera. Also on November 20, the Beit El illegal settlement’s civilian security coordinator shot dead Hamza Abdo, 42, near its perimeter wall.

Roads and sieges: Settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles on a near-daily basis on al-Mughayyir’s only access road, according to village council member Marzouq Abu Naim. On the night of November 22, settlers cut the village’s main power line and blocked its entrances under army protection. They also blocked roads in Burqa and Qabalan and pelted cars with stones near Efrat and on Route 60. On November 23, soldiers closed roads around Hebron with iron gates, concrete blocks and earth mounds. Hizma, northeast of Jerusalem, was sealed overnight on November 22 after soldiers fired live rounds at workers crossing the separation wall into Jerusalem, arresting 18, according to Israeli field monitor Jonathan Pollack.

Settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles on a near-daily basis on al-Mughayyir’s only access road, according to village council member Marzouq Abu Naim. On the night of November 22, settlers cut the village’s main power line and blocked its entrances under army protection. They also blocked roads in Burqa and Qabalan and pelted cars with stones near Efrat and on Route 60. On November 23, soldiers closed roads around Hebron with iron gates, concrete blocks and earth mounds. Hizma, northeast of Jerusalem, was sealed overnight on November 22 after soldiers fired live rounds at workers crossing the separation wall into Jerusalem, arresting 18, according to Israeli field monitor Jonathan Pollack. Land, crops and water: Wafa and locals reported that settlers bulldozed dozens of olive trees in al-Mughayyir despite a court ruling allowing the owners back, destroyed about 70 trees in Aghziwa, burned groves in Burqa, ploughed 50 dunams in al-Farisiya and cut a water line in al-Masoudiya, where residents say they have been without electricity for two months. The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says more than 4,000 trees and saplings have been damaged this harvest season and over 25,000kg of produce vandalised or stolen.

Wafa and locals reported that settlers bulldozed dozens of olive trees in al-Mughayyir despite a court ruling allowing the owners back, destroyed about 70 trees in Aghziwa, burned groves in Burqa, ploughed 50 dunams in al-Farisiya and cut a water line in al-Masoudiya, where residents say they have been without electricity for two months. The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says more than 4,000 trees and saplings have been damaged this harvest season and over 25,000kg of produce vandalised or stolen. Demolitions: Over the weekend, Israeli forces and Civil Administration officials demolished every structure at Khirbet Samra in the northern Jordan Valley, including water tanks that supplied its drinking water, according to Wafa and Pollack, who said more than 20 structures had no demolition orders and residents were given none. In Hebron, the army posted demolition notices on two Area A buildings containing 25 and 40 apartments, citing their proximity to a settler road. The Office of the State Attorney told Haaretz that the November 17 demolition of a home housing 32 people in Kafr ad-Dik, despite a High Court freeze, was “human error”.

Over the weekend, Israeli forces and Civil Administration officials demolished every structure at Khirbet Samra in the northern Jordan Valley, including water tanks that supplied its drinking water, according to Wafa and Pollack, who said more than 20 structures had no demolition orders and residents were given none. In Hebron, the army posted demolition notices on two Area A buildings containing 25 and 40 apartments, citing their proximity to a settler road. The Office of the State Attorney told Haaretz that the November 17 demolition of a home housing 32 people in Kafr ad-Dik, despite a High Court freeze, was “human error”. Outposts: Haaretz reported that settlers built a yeshiva, a traditional Jewish educational institution, in Area A, meant to be under full Palestinian Authority (PA) control, in the village of Yasid, as a “satellite campus” to the Homesh outpost. Near Hebron, bulldozers began levelling land in Kharas for an industrial zone serving the Gush Etzion bloc after more than 500 dunams were declared a closed military zone.

Prisoners: A military judge upheld the administrative detention of Burin olive harvest and community organiser Ghassan Najjar, though the prosecutor acknowledged it was unrelated to armed activity. An Israeli court also extended the detention without charge of Gaza doctor Hussam Abu Safia by six months.

A military judge upheld the administrative detention of Burin olive harvest and community organiser Ghassan Najjar, though the prosecutor acknowledged it was unrelated to armed activity. An Israeli court also extended the detention without charge of Gaza doctor Hussam Abu Safia by six months. In Israel: On November 18, a Jewish driver rammed pedestrians at several locations in Kafr Qasim, wounding eight Palestinian citizens; police said there was no nationalist motive and the driver tested positive for drugs. On November 19, masked men set fire to a mosque in Ed-Dahi and left graffiti about revenge for a settler killed in March, according to The Times of Israel.

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Gaza: Killings continue as health crisis deepens

The Gaza Ministry of Health’s death toll since the October 2025 “ceasefire” rose from 1,650 on November 16 to 1,679 on November 23, bringing the number of deaths in the genocidal war since October 2023 to 74,746. On November 18, Israeli tanks and bulldozers crossed the “Yellow Line” in central Gaza in the first publicly announced ground push since the “ceasefire”.

The army said it was destroying a tunnel; about 6,000 people fled ad-Dawa, Bureij and Nuseirat, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office. Troops withdrew the next day. A Palestinian security source told Al Jazeera that Israeli-backed anti-Hamas groups helped pressure families to leave.

Killings: On November 21, a drone strike hit a van carrying meals from a charity kitchen in Tal al-Hawa, Gaza City, killing three people. The Israeli army claimed they were members of Islamic Jihad, but a witness told the Reuters news agency the van was about to stop to give food to children. On November 20, drones killed at least seven people in central Gaza, including four friends in Bureij who the army said were Hamas operatives planning attacks. Six-year-old Iyas al-Namnam was shot dead east of Deir el-Balah on November 17. The army told The Times of Israel it was not aware of the incident.

On November 21, a drone strike hit a van carrying meals from a charity kitchen in Tal al-Hawa, Gaza City, killing three people. The Israeli army claimed they were members of Islamic Jihad, but a witness told the Reuters news agency the van was about to stop to give food to children. On November 20, drones killed at least seven people in central Gaza, including four friends in Bureij who the army said were Hamas operatives planning attacks. Six-year-old Iyas al-Namnam was shot dead east of Deir el-Balah on November 17. The army told The Times of Israel it was not aware of the incident. Demolitions: Maghazi Mayor Mohammed Musleh said more than 500 housing units had been destroyed “in less than a month”, describing it as gradual displacement, as hundreds of displaced people protested near the “Yellow Line” in Deir el-Balah on November 21.

Disease and shortages: On November 22, the Gaza Health Ministry warned of an out-of-season rise in meningitis linked to damaged sewage networks. Al-Shifa hospital’s director said 12 people have died so far from the disease, and that medical gowns and fabrics have run out in every hospital, threatening surgery. On November 23, a child died from lead poisoning, which was blamed on Israel’s ban on new batteries, forcing families to repair old ones inside tents.

On November 22, the Gaza Health Ministry warned of an out-of-season rise in meningitis linked to damaged sewage networks. Al-Shifa hospital’s director said 12 people have died so far from the disease, and that medical gowns and fabrics have run out in every hospital, threatening surgery. On November 23, a child died from lead poisoning, which was blamed on Israel’s ban on new batteries, forcing families to repair old ones inside tents. Aid and evacuations: The Beit Hanoon crossing, known as Erez to Israelis, reopened for aid screening on November 18 for the first time since February 2025, allowing about 20 trucks a day. But five aid groups gave a score of four out of 26 to United States President Donald Trump’s peace plan in Gaza, saying it failed to deliver adequate aid, protection, freedom of movement, reconstruction or economic revival. Amid mounting international criticism, the Trump-appointed Board of Peace warned the UN Security Council that “a ceasefire that delivers nothing visible cannot be sustained indefinitely”.

Coalition talks and ‘Jewish terrorism’

The arsons in the occupied West Bank struck a nerve amid Israeli coalition negotiations. Ben-Gvir called Eisenkot’s condemnation of the attacks a “down payment” to MK Ahmad Tibi, leader of the Arab Ta’al party, according to The Times of Israel. Yesha Council chair Israel Ganz condemned the arson but said the term “Jewish terrorism” served those seeking to tarnish Israel. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned “a handful of extremists” but promised countermeasures following the British and Australian sanctions.

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Meanwhile, Israel’s left-leaning attorney general froze the E1 settlement tender until a new government is sworn in.

Netanyahu’s Likud party and Eisenkot’s Yashar ended coalition talks without a deal on November 22 over who would lead the country and whether Ben-Gvir would join the new government.

Eisenkot indicated to Israeli media that if a broad coalition fails, he may rely on outside support from Joint List and Ra’am, the two Arab parties whose potential support Netanyahu has repeatedly demonised during negotiations, to form a minority government.