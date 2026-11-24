The Pakistan Air Force pilot will spend about a week on board the Tiangong, conducting experiments with China’s crew.

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan is poised to send an astronaut into space for the first time on Wednesday, when an air force pilot joins China’s Shenzhou-24 mission to the country’s Tiangong space station.

Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, 40, will fly as a payload specialist alongside commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi. The spacecraft is scheduled to launch from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 8:18am Beijing time (00:18 GMT), or 5:18am in Pakistan.

Speaking at a news conference in Jiuquan on Tuesday, China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) spokesperson Zhang Jingbo said the mission would mark the first joint flight by Chinese and foreign astronauts in the country’s crewed space programme.

After reaching orbit, the spacecraft will carry out a rapid, autonomous rendezvous lasting about three and a half hours before docking with the forward port of the station’s Tianhe core module, Zhang said.

Ali’s stay will be brief. He will return to Earth on board the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft after a short joint flight, while Zhu Yangzhu, a member of that crew, remains in orbit for a year, Zhang said.

Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has said Ali will spend about a week on the station.

“I want to assure you that I am not flying for myself. I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder, the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis,” Ali told reporters during the crew’s conversation with the media.

The two pilots

Ali and Khurram Daud, a second Pakistani selected for astronaut training, are Pakistan Air Force pilots.

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They were selected through a three-stage process that began with screening in Pakistan and included medical, psychological and technical assessments.

CMSA named them reserve astronauts on April 22 earlier this year. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met them in Islamabad the following day, and on April 24, China’s Space Day, they joined the Astronaut Center of China in Beijing for training.

Before leaving, Daud asked Pakistanis to pray for him in a video released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“My message to you all is to pray for me, so that I can complete this training and this mission well, and make my nation and my country proud,” he said in Urdu.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who is in China for the launch, paid tribute to both men on X on Tuesday.

“They trained in centrifuges and simulators, in emergency drills and in a new language. Both performed exceptionally well in training. Though Zeeshan Ali will fly tomorrow both have already made Pakistan proud,” he wrote.

Thanking his instructors, SUPARCO and CMSA, at Tuesday’s news conference, Ali said: “No matter who flies, we have already made the history together.”

Daud was not named in the crew, and it is not yet clear whether he will fly on a later mission.

In written responses to Al Jazeera, SUPARCO said the backup astronauts would serve as experts to help carry the programme forward.

Scientific experiments

Zhang said Ali would take part in the crew’s daily work but would mainly oversee China-Pakistan experiments, install samples and equipment and conduct tests in orbit.

The mission will include four joint science projects in biotechnology and materials, Zhang said. Ali will also conduct an experiment involving cyanobacteria, photosynthetic microorganisms.

Pakistan’s Information Ministry said in April that the experiments would cover materials science, fluid physics, life sciences and biotechnology, with potential applications in climate resilience, food security and industrial innovation.

Qamarul Islam, a space scientist and former senior official in the state-affiliated Institute of Space Technology (IST) in Islamabad, said the experiments had been shortlisted after SUPARCO invited research institutes in Pakistan to submit proposals.

“Primarily these experiments are the experiments of the research institutes, universities and others, from Pakistan,” he told Al Jazeera.

SUPARCO said the station was a fully equipped laboratory. It added in its response that Ali’s week in orbit was meant to start and install the experiments, and to record data confirming that the equipment had survived launch loads and vibrations and was safely installed in microgravity.

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“Completing the four experiments takes between six and 12 months,” it said.

Training for orbit

According to Zhang, preparations focused on professional skills, crew coordination and language.

“We focus on Chinese commands and technical terms to ensure accurate execution,” he said, in the English interpretation of his remarks.

In a promotional video by the Chinese space agency, Ali, who described himself as a fighter pilot, said centrifuge, rescue and survival, and emergency procedures training were part of his preparation.

“But the real challenge, honestly speaking, was mastering the Chinese language, because all the switches, all the software, all the programmes, all the voice announcements, everything is in Chinese. So we had to learn that and master that technical Chinese,” he said.

SUPARCO and CMSA signed their astronaut agreement in Islamabad in February 2025. Ali said the two countries had since moved quickly.

“The two great nations of China and Pakistan have turned a pilot into an astronaut in a remarkably short span of time,” he said.

A new milestone

This year marks 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two neighbours. Zhang described the flight as another milestone in their cooperation.

“Pakistan is China’s all-weather strategic cooperative partner,” Zhang said, according to the English interpretation of his remarks.

Pakistan’s Information Ministry said in April that the programme placed the country among a select group of nations involved in human spaceflight.

China built its own space station after being excluded from the International Space Station (ISS), in part because a 2011 US law bars NASA from bilateral cooperation with Beijing.

“Chinese were left out. And obviously China developed their own space station. Pakistan is also out of the International Space Station as far as the astronauts are concerned,” Qamar said.

He said China’s decision to choose Pakistan for its first foreign visitor reflected the two countries’ closeness.

Asked by a reporter on Tuesday whether China would expand cooperation, including joint flights with Russia, Zhang pointed to the station’s transport and astronaut-training systems. He said China hoped to explore space with more countries and regions.

SUPARCO said Pakistan was opening a path for international collaboration on the Chinese station and could now offer its expertise to other countries.

Moon by 2035?

Asked by China’s state-run CGTN about the future of the partnership, Ali looked beyond the current mission.

“I believe what comes after this flight matters more than the flight itself. This mission is not a finish line; it is a launchpad. And I hope the next chapter of China-Pakistan space cooperation to grow from one astronaut, one flight, to multiple joint flights, to Moon, Mars, and beyond.”

Pakistan’s government has also set a lunar target.

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Asked about lunar plans, SUPARCO said Pakistan was already working with China on a lunar mission tentatively planned for 2028. It said it could not yet disclose details.

Pakistan’s lunar programme has so far focused on robotic missions. The iCube-Qamar satellite, developed at IST, reached the lunar orbit on board China’s Chang’e-6 mission in 2024. A SUPARCO-developed rover is due to fly on the Chang’e-8 about 2028.

Qamar, who was the project director for iCube-Qamar, said lunar missions ranged from flybys and orbiters, such as the satellite, to landings and eventually permanent bases.

“In the long term you will see stations on the Moon, a utilisation of the Moon,” he said.

China is also advancing its lunar programme. Zhang said preparations were under way for tests of the Long March-10 rocket and Mengzhou crewed spacecraft. The first flight of the Lanyue lunar lander was on track, he said. Beijing aims to put astronauts on the Moon by 2030.

For Pakistan, Qamar said, sending a person into space would introduce scientific challenges beyond the technology of getting there, including coping with isolation and supplying oxygen and food.

“I think it will be really good learning for Pakistan to be involved in such thing because then it has many other applications on ground, applications in the medical field and other aspects,” he said.