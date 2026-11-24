Fausto Meza Flores faces drug trafficking and weapons charges after his capture in a violent Sinaloa operation.

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Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, an alleged cartel leader known as “El Chapo Isidro”, will be tried in Mexico despite an extradition request by the US, in a move that could worsen already-strained relations between the two countries.

Attorney General Ernestina Godoy told reporters on Monday that Mexican authorities “are going to put him on trial in this country”.

Meza Flores, one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives, was captured after an hours-long firefight between Mexican forces and cartel gunmen on Friday at a compound in Guasave, in the northwestern state of Sinaloa. He was flown to Mexico City the following day.

He faces local charges for weapons offences and methamphetamine possession with intent to sell.

US involvement

Earlier on Monday, Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said Washington had requested Meza Flores’s extradition after his capture in the northern state of Sinaloa.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said US authorities provided intelligence support but did not participate directly on the ground.

US surveillance drones were authorised to help track Meza Flores before ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠the raid, authorities added, despite sensitivities over US anti-drug operations in the country in recent months.

Four Mexican soldiers and 16 alleged cartel gunmen were killed in the overnight operation, according to the Mexican Secretariat of National Defence.

Meza Flores is accused by US authorities of leading a major trafficking network that moved heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl across the border.

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The US Department of Justice said he faces six charges in the US that include running a continuing criminal enterprise, narcoterrorism, money laundering conspiracy and weapons offences.

His arrest is the latest in a series of high-profile anti-cartel operations by Mexico, including the February killing of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, as US President Donald ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Trump presses ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌the Sheinbaum government to crack down on organised crime.